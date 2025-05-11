BREAKING: Top AEW star wins major title

One of AEW's latest acquisitions has just secured championship gold in a different promotion. The star in question, Josh Alexander, signed with the Tony Khan-led company after finishing up his stint in TNA.
The Walking Weapon made his debut in All Elite Wrestling last month on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, as Adam Page's mystery wild card opponent in a first-round Owen Hart Cup matchup. Despite pushing the former AEW World Champion to his limit, the latter managed to score the victory over the newcomer.
Afterwards, Alexander aligned himself with Don Callis and blindsided The Anxious Millennial Cowboy to solidify his heel turn. The former Impact World Champion has since been running roughshod on the All Elite Wrestling roster alongside his stablemates in the Don Callis Family.
This past Saturday, Josh Alexander was involved in a 20-Man Gauntlet match for the vacant MLP Canadian Championship at MLP Northern Rising. The 37-year-old won the bout and the title by last pinning Matt Cardona.
It remains to be seen whether the MLP Canadian Title will now be featured on AEW television on Alexander's shoulder.
Josh Alexander is set for tag team action next week in AEW
On the May 7 edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite, Adam Page addressed his Owen Hart Cup co-finalist, Will Ospreay, whom he will face in the final of the tournament at Double or Nothing 2025. The Aerial Assassin promptly came out to confront Pahe, giving the latter his flowers but declaring in clear terms that he intended to advance to All In: Texas for a shot at the AEW World Title.
Page and Ospreay were then interrupted by Don Callis, who characteristically disparaged the two stars. This inspired The Commonwealth Kingpin to ask The Invisible Hand to pick any two members from his faction and pit them against him and The Anxious Millennial Cowboy.
The matchup has since been made official and will witness Ospreay and Page take on Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander on Dynamite: Beach Break.
Whether the two top All Elite Wrestling babyfaces will manage to coexist long enough to defeat their rivals on Wednesday remains to be seen.