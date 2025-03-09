BREAKING: Top champion pinned on AEW Collision

A top champion was pinned on the latest episode of AEW Collision in the main event of the show. The star failed to capture another major title on the show.

Ad

The top champion, Lee Moriarty got pinned on the latest AEW Collision episode. Moriarty is the current Ring of Honor Pure Champion and a member of the Shane Taylor Promotions faction. In the main event of the Saturday show, Moriarty challenged Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship in an attempt to become a double champion.

The main event turned out to be a tremendous back-and-forth encounter with the fans in attendance chanting, "This is awesome" throughout the match. At the end of a nearly 15-minute encounter, Daniel Garcia managed to pin Lee Moriarty to retain his TNT title and continue his reign.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the match, members of Shane Taylor Promotions showed up and surrounded Daniel Garcia inside the ring. Nevertheless, the Undisputed Kingdom came in for the save, forcing the STP to run away.

Moreover, Garcia defended his AEW TNT title against Adam Cole last week but the match ended in no contest due to Shane Taylor Promotions' interference. It remains to be seen if Cole and Garcia have a rematch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback