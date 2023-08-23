BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer announces he's cancer-free

WWE's Attitude Era introduced some of the most recognizable names in the industry today. As the Voice of the Attitude Era, Jim Ross is arguably a legend himself, and his struggle with cancer has been well-publicized. The veteran recently confirmed that he has won his battle with tibia cancer.

JR joined AEW in 2019 and quickly became a hit amongst the fans of the promotion. However, in 2021 he disclosed his battle skin cancer, but by the end of that year, he beat the disease. Sadly, the cancer returned, and his recovery continued into this year.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently took to social media to announce that he is now cancer free after months of grueling treatment.

"GOOD NEWS! MRI came back negative! No cancer in my tibia," Ross posted.

Back in the wrestling sphere, Jim Ross recently added fuel to a major rumor during his commentary on AEW Collision. While Christian Cage made his way to the ring, JR surprisingly name-dropped Edge, who is either retiring or leaving WWE. This led to many speculating that The Rated-R Superstar could be AEW bound.

Jim Ross believes that WWE fumbled in their booking of Don Callis

Callis is better known for his current role as a manager in AEW and is currently behind Konosuke Taksehita. Additionally, his pairing with Kenny Omega during the star's monster AEW World Championship run is often praised. However, years ago, Don Callis was a wrestler and even led a faction under the moniker of The Jackyl.

During an episode of Grilling JR, the veteran expressed regret in how WWE handled Don Callis.

"We didn't do a good job then, in my opinion, of maximizing the minutes for Don Callis. It was a mistake on how he was handled there. That might have been partially Don's situation. Nonetheless, talented dude and we kind of blew it with him in that era, I thought." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

Notably, Jim Ross believes that Callis should have transitioned into color commentary. During his managerial stint, he once shared commentator's booth with JR, which impressed the veteran, and even today, Ross believes this was Don Callis' calling.

