Jim Ross describes WWE's handling of prominent AEW name as "a mistake"

WWE has fumbled the runs of many notable talents over the years, and recently Jim Ross dove into just how badly the promotion misused Don Callis.

Callis is more recognizable for his role as a manager these days, especially when he worked alongside Kenny Omega. However, he had a notable run in WWE during the late 90s as The Jackyl and led The Truth Commission faction. Eventually, he managed both The Oddities (Earthquake & Kurrgan) and The Acolytes (The APA).

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, the veteran criticized WWE's usage of Don Callis at the time.

"We didn't do a good job then, in my opinion, of maximizing the minutes for Don Callis. It was a mistake on how he was handled there. That might have been partially Don's situation. Nonetheless, talented dude and we kind of blew it with him in that era, I thought." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

Expand Tweet

In closing, Jim Ross pointed out that Callis had a lot of self-confidence at the time, as well as experience. While he never became a prominent singles star, he seems to have a lot of sway in AEW. Recently he even began a feud with WWE legend Chris Jericho after ruthlessly attacking him.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Jim Ross believes WWE should've used Don Callis as a commentator instead

Don Callis was shockingly attacked by an unknown assailant during a promo package following AAA Triplemanía XXXI. WCW veteran Konnan notably addressed the incident as he handles booking for the promotion. According to him, he managed to get the attacker fired.

During the same episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross recalled doing commentary alongside Callis while he was still a manager.

"I thought that would be his calling as a broadcaster, not as a manager. Not that he couldn't be a manager and not that he couldn't do a good job, just the fact that when you stumble across a guy that could really talk, is a good listener, and has the ability to talk in sound bytes so he's not on and on and on, you're lucky. " (H/T: WrestlingINC).

Expand Tweet

It's unclear how Don Callis' career would've gone if WWE instead transitioned him into the role of a commentator. Notably, he could still someday take up the role in AEW if his career as a manager becomes too much to bear.