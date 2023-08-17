Former WWE Champion turns babyface for the first time in over a year during AEW Dynamite

In a surprising turn of events, a top AEW star officially turned babyface for the first time in well over a year on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

Chris Jericho has been carefully balancing on the tightrope between face and heel lately. His ongoing saga with his very own Appreciation Society has managed to garner The Ocho some sympathy, but evidently not enough to position him as a good guy in the eyes of the AEW faithful.

However, this was completely flipped on its head on the latest episode of Dynamite. Jericho accepted Don Callis' offer to join the wily manager's stable, only to discover that Callis had intentions to betray the former AEW World Champion.

This discovery, coupled with the subsequent war of words between the two Canadians, saw the crowd stand firmly on Jericho's side. After all, who better to ensure you look like a hero than one of the biggest villains in the business today?

To solidify the turn for good, Jericho was also on the receiving end of a vicious beatdown at the hands of Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay.

What this means for Le Champion going forward remains to be seen, but it does seem Tony Khan might have some big plans cooking for Jericho at All In.

Kenny Omega's match for AEW All In revealed

Elsewhere on the show, Kenny Omega's match for the upcoming Wembley Stadium event was revealed. The Cleaner will team up with "Hangman" Adam Page and Kota Ibushi to take on the team of Jay White, Juice Robinson and Konosuke Takeshita.

While some elements of this thrown-together bout certainly could have done with a bit more explaining and time to develop an adequate storyline, the gist of the matter is that Omega's issues with Don Callis have caused Takeshita to take up for his mentor.

While why the Bullet Club Gold is all of a sudden involved remains a question mark, the match itself is bound to be an absolute spectacle, given the sheer star power and in-ring abilities of all six men in it.

Are you excited for AEW All In? Let us know in the comments section down below!

