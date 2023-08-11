"Everyone can kiss my a**" - JAS member breaks silence after the faction's intervention for Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has been at a crossroads for a few weeks now, which has ultimately resulted in his faction losing trust in him. While the stars all said their piece on Dynamite, Matt Menard has commented on the situation online.

The Jericho Appreciation Society has been experiencing some internal conflict, especially with Jericho seemingly turning face in Winnipeg. Only time will tell, but The Ocho is also being hounded by Don Callis to betray his faction and join the "family" he's been building instead.

Matt Menard recently took to Twitter to comment on a clip shared by AEW of his recent segment during JAS' intervention for Chris Jericho.

"I don't know anymore, man. Everyone can kiss my a$$"

Has Daddy Magic had enough of Chris Jericho?

The division inside the faction has seemingly spilled out into the real world as well, as Jericho shockingly revealed a few weeks ago that Sammy Guevara had not been answering any of his texts.

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho got 2point0 into AEW

Matt Menard and Angelo Parker have rebranded themselves in The Jericho Appreciation Society, but before this, they were known as 2point0. Alongside Daniel Garcia, the two seemed to be a fingertip away from settling into prominent characters.

According to Dave Meltzer in a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the men only made their way into AEW when Kevin Owens contacted Chris Jericho.

"The funny part is that the reason those guys [Angelo Parker and Matt Menard] are in [AEW] actually is Kevin Steen. Angelo and Matt Menard got cut by NXT out of nowhere and Kevin Steen called [Chris] Jericho and said 'hey these guys are really good, they're good guys' and everything, and basically told Jericho to try and get them a job which in fact he did. Not only did he get them a job, but he put them with him, gave them a lot and they got a lot of TV time because of him." [From 46:36 to 47:11]

It remains to be seen if their past will influence Jericho's final decision and the fate of The JAS faction. However, many fans have praised Menard and Parker's new personas, so it might just be time for them to strike out on their own.

