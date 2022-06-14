WWE legend Bret Hart set to appear alongside second-generation AEW star at a fan event

Bret Hart has been announced for an upcoming fan event early next month. He will appear alongside AEW's Brian Pillman Jr. and wrestler Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Smith Jr. had a brief stint with WWE before returning to the indies, while Pillman Jr. is currently signed to AEW. Longtime fans might recall Bret teaming up with both stars' late fathers, Brian Pillman, and The British Bulldog. Unfortunately, both men passed away when their sons were still very young.

Although both are slated to be at the event, Davey Boy Smith Jr. will be solely making an appearance at the event. Only Brian Pillman Jr. is set to step into the Squared Circle.

"Come see both July 9th at Romero Distillery in Calgary when Pillman Jr squares off against @KidChocolateMJ Also Meet&greet with Bret Hart/Brian Pillman Jr/ Harry Smith (@DBSmithjr)" - @DWrestlingYYC tweeted.

Unfortunately, Hart won't be able to reunite with his late friend and brother-in-law, but he gets the opportunity to watch their sons grow up. Because of this, the event will likely be very important to The Hitman. Fans won't want to miss the chance to experience this special Hart Family reunion.

Bret Hart inspired AEW's Dax Harwood to become a wrestler when he won the first King of the Ring

Earlier this week, FTR's Dax Harwood took to Twitter to share a post celebrating Bret Hart's 1993 King of the Ring victory:

"29 years ago, today, I decided to become a professional wrestler." - Dax Tweeted.

The moment was likely very emotional for the star, who has been very outspoken about his reverence for The Hitman. FTR even recently wore gear inspired by The Hart Foundation, paying homage to the legendary stable. Unfortunately, FTR won't be managed by Bret anytime soon, as the legend has extended his WWE deal.

