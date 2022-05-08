"I don’t want to be remembered that way" - WWE legend finally breaks silence on why he is hesitant to sign with AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has become the talk of the wrestling town after rumors began swirling of the legend's potential return to AEW.

The Hitman's last and only appearance in All Elite Wrestling happened at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019. That night, he unveiled the AEW World Championship, which Chris Jericho captured to become the promotion's first champion at All Out.

The recent resurgence of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, both of whom are massive fans of Hart, has sparked speculation about The Hitman potentially signing with the company. However, Dave Meltzer threw a wrench in the conversation by disclosing that Hart had signed a merchandising deal with WWE.

Speaking on Lucha Libre Online, Hart himself has clarified that he's relishing his retirement. The veteran added that he would like people to remember him as a professional wrestler rather than for playing multiple roles when well past his prime:

“Well, I’m happy [happily] retired. I’m a home guy now and there’s not a lot I can do in wrestling. People say, ‘What are you going to do? What would you do in AEW,’ and it’s like what would I do? Referee? Manage? Be a chairman? It’s like I don’t want to be remembered that way. I want to be remembered as a wrestler.”

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney You’d forget that Bret Hart originally unveiled and presented the AEW World Title at DoN 2019. You’d forget that Bret Hart originally unveiled and presented the AEW World Title at DoN 2019. https://t.co/sOXXnm5gGt

Hart noted that while he's happy to help those connected to him, he prefers sitting at home these days:

“I’d be happy to help a lot of them and I know a lot of them and I talk to them, a lot of them sometimes by text or on the phone and people call me up (..) There are a lot of things I would love to be part of AEW and what they’re doing. I know they’ve got some great wrestlers there and I have a lot of respect for the organization and all that but, right now, I’m happy at home.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Bret Hart is already booked to manage FTR at a Big Time Wrestling Event on June 10 this year. Whether that translates into appearances for All Elite Wrestling or not remains to be seen.

Hangman Page name-dropped Bret Hart on AEW Dynamite

FTR aren't the only stars paying tribute to Bret Hart. Recently, CM Punk began implementing some of The Hitman's classic maneuvers and sequences into his matches as a homage to The Excellence of Execution.

The Straight Edge Superstar is next set to challenge AEW World Champion Hangman Page at Double or Nothing 2022.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, Hangman mocked Punk's love for Hart, saying that their match wouldn't be a masturbatory tribute to The Hitman. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's harsh words have likely upset Punk.

The latter will look to exact the ultimate revenge from Page by dethroning him on May 29.

Do you want to see Bret Hart in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

LIVE POLL Q. Who are you rooting for? CM Punk Hangman Page 7 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell