WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is often considered to be one of the most influential wrestlers of his time. However, AEW's Tony Schiavone recently cited that he was unimpressed by the Canadian superstar as a singles competitor.

Hart was a prominent part of WWE along with his brothers Owen Hart and Jim Neidhart. They were also a part of the iconic Hart Foundation. Their legacy expands beyond their families who have had major contributions to the wrestling industry.

The Hitman is a five-time WWE Champion and one of those title reigns came to a controversial end during his feud with Shawn Michaels. Following his retirement from the Connecticut-based company, Bret has often made sporadic appearances on various shows and programming. Additionally, he was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

On the latest edition of What Happened When podcast, AEW personality Schiavone highlighted how Bret Hart did not resonate with him as a singles competitor:

"Bret Hart was one, is one of the great professional wrestlers of all time but to me, I like the Hart Foundation better than I like Bret as a singles wrestler....maybe it's because that my first dealings with Bret Hart was Bret and Jim Neidhart in WWE and 1989. Maybe that's the reason, that's what I remember. I just thought that was a great tag team and I missed Bret Hart becoming a great singles wrestler because I was here working in Nitro. And I didn't watch any of that stuff....I know he was great. But he just wasn't to me as great as a Ric Flair." (00:53 - 1:48)

Tony Schiavone commented on WWE releasing Mandy Rose

Tony Schiavone was associated with WCW in the late 90s and contributed to the iconic Monday Night Wars. He had a brief stint with the sports entertainment giant and mostly appeared on the independent circuit. In 2019, he signed with All Elite Wrestling where he has an executive role as well as commentator and interviewer.

On the same edition of the What Happened When podcast, the AEW personality talked about Mandy Rose's NXT departure:

"It's just putting myself in her position. If I had another money stream –- big money stream, which obviously it is –- I would be done with it."

Mandy Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days. Her reign came to an abrupt end last week when Roxanne Perez defeated her in singles competition.

