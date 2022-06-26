"That's something I'll take forever" - Former WWE star gets emotional about working with Bret Hart

AEW star Dax Harwood recently shared his experience of working with WWE legend Bret Hart.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were in action at Big Time Wrestling on the 10th of June. They had the WWE Hall of Famer in their corner as they beat the duo of Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson.

Harwood has spoken about his appreciation for the Excellence of Execution multiple times. This was the case again when FTR gave an interview to the New York Post. They were asked what they took away from working with former world champion Bret Hart. The FTR member shared a conversation he had with him.

Here's what Dax had to say:

"He told me, ‘I just wanted to tell you, I owe you guys.’ I said, ‘Oh gosh, stop it. You don’t owe us anything,’ He said, ‘I haven’t gotten reactions like that in a long time. You guys and Punk bringing my name up and reminding people of my body of work has made me even more valuable. Now people are respecting me and they’re looking at my work again and that means the world to me.’ That’s something I’ll take forever." [H/T New York Post]

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Guys, wrestling has been good to me. I’ve unabashedly been a fan my entire life. I want to do ‘good’ for pro wrestling & help make it viable for multiple generations to come.



Selfishly, I also want us to go down as the greatest to ever do it.



Sunday night, it begins.

Cash Wheeler also spoke about working with Bret Hart

Speaking in the same interview with the New York Post, Cash Wheeler shared his thoughts about working with Bret Hart.

He stated that paying respect to Hart alongside his best friend and having the fans get all emotional about it, is all he could have asked for.

Here's what he said:

"Between being able to do this with my best friend and to pay respect and give flowers to a guy like Bret and have the fans just that emotionally invested in it, it doesn’t get any better than that." [H/T New York Post]

FTR has the opportunity to become tag team champions in three different promotions this Sunday at Forbidden Door. They already hold the ROH and AAA tag titles and have a chance to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship as they battle Roppongi Vice and United Empire.

