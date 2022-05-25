WWE Hall of Famer picks AEW star Chris Jericho as dream opponent for Owen Hart

Bret Hart recently stated that he would have loved to see AEW star Chris Jericho wrestle his brother, Owen Hart, if the latter was still around.

Owen Hart was one of the most gifted performers of his generation, whose career was tragically cut short owing to an accident while making his entrance at WWE Over the Edge in 1999. Despite his relatively short career, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion continues to influence legions of performers.

Moreover, fans often say that Owen Hart's in-ring style was ahead of its time and that he would have meshed well in today's landscape of wrestling. In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Wrestling, Owen's brother, Bret Hart, picked Chris Jericho from today's crop of wrestlers as a dream opponent for his brother.

Bret believes that the former AEW Champion and Owen could have had a Lucha-Libre-centered high-flying contest against each other.

"I would loved to see Chris Jericho wrestle my brother, it would have been a good match. Chris is very capable and Owen was a great wrestler and those guys could have some lucha libre style of match, flying and stuff. I would love to see them work with each other. That would have been a good one," said Bret Hart. [0:04 - 0:26]

There's little doubt that had Owen Hart still been around, he and Chris Jericho could have torn the house down with their match.

AEW is currently paying tribute to Owen Hart

It's no secret that the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is currently dominating AEW's weekly programming. The promotion is producing the tournament in partnership with The Owen Hart Foundation, headed by the WWE legend's widow, Martha Hart.

Adam Cole has advanced to the finals of the men's tournament, where he will face the winner of the match between Samoa Joe and Kyle O'Reilly that goes down on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Meanwhile, Britt Baker and Toni Storm will meet in the semi-final round of the women's tournament on the Wednesday night show. Whoever comes out on top will compete against the winner of the bout between Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander, scheduled for this week's Rampage.

Both final matches of the tournament will take place at the upcoming Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view, on May 29th.

