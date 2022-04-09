"I wish that I could see them more often" - Bret Hart sends heartfelt message to former WWE stars in AEW

Bret Hart had a heartfelt message for AEW stars CM Punk and Dax Harwood following their recent in-ring tributes to the legend.

CM Punk and Dax Harwood squared off in the opening match of AEW Dynamite a few weeks back. The duo put on a hard-hitting encounter, and the match was lauded for its old-school nature. The Second City Saint came out on top via submission after locking in Anaconda Vice.

Speaking to the DropKick podcast at WrestleCon, Bret Hart was asked about the recent comments that both Punk and Dax have made about The Hitman and his influence on them.

"Just that, um, I appreciate them, I appreciate. It means a lot to me for them to be big fans of mine and I try to cheer them on as much as possible. I wish that I could see them more often and be more of an input to be helping them with their careers. But they just walk through to know that I'll always be in their corner, cheering them on," Bret Hart said. [2:55 - 3:20]

You can check out the full interview below:

FTR faced the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite

FTR defeated the Briscoes at Supercard of Honor to become the new ROH Tag Team Champions. After the match, the Young Bucks attacked the Briscoes before FTR made the save. The latter challenged the Bucks to a match on AEW Dynamite for not only the AAA but the ROH Tag Team Championship as well.

Their first match at Full Gear 2020 saw Matt and Nick Jackson come out on top. However, in their rematch, FTR picked up the win in the main event following a BTE Trigger and Big Rig combination.

FTR recently got rid of their manager, Tully Blanchard. They are yet to appoint a new manager and have teased Bret Hart on several occasions.

The Hitman has appeared in All Elite Wrestling before. He came out on Dynamite in May 2019, before the company's first pay-per-view Double or Nothing to unveil the world title belt. It remains to be seen whether the WWE Hall of Famer will make a return to manage the ROH Tag Team Champions.

Do you want to see The Hitman make a return and manage FTR? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the DropKick podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you intend to use any of the transcribed quotes.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Debottam Saha