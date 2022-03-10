Former WWE star seemingly wants Bret Hart to manage his tag team in AEW 

Dax Harwood recently sent out a message, hinting at wanting to see Bret Hart manage him and Cash Wheeler (FTR) in AEW.

During a backstage segment on this week's Dynamite, Harwood and Wheeler fired Tully Blanchard from his position as their on-screen manager. The latter insisted that FTR should focus on winning tag titles rather than their families. Although Wheeler initially agreed with him, the duo fired the Hall of Famer anyway.

Once the episode went off the air, Harwood took to Twitter to share a cryptic message, asking Bret Hart what he was up to these days.

Check out the former AEW Tag Team Champion's tweet below:

"Bret, what are you up to?" Dax tweeted.

"Bret, what are you up to?"

For those unaware, The Hitman has appeared in All Elite Wrestling's programming once, unveiling the world championship belt at the company's inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019.

AEW star Dax Harwood is a big admirer of Bret Hart

It's no secret that Dax Harwood is one of Bret Hart's biggest fans, having spoken about how much the WWE legend has inspired him in the past.

In a recent interview, the AEW star even picked Hart over Shawn Michaels as his favorite wrestler of all time, saying he was a unique performer.

Wrestling Shame @WrestlingShame Bret Hart needs to come back to AEW Bret Hart needs to come back to AEW https://t.co/7LFVdMTlma

It's also worth noting that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's in-ring style is distinctly old-school, something over which Hart had mastery in.

While it remains to be seen if we ever get to see Bret Hart appear alongside FTR in All Elite Wrestling, the admiration Harwood has for Hart will never fade away.

What do you make of Dax Harwood's tweet? Do you see Bret Hart forming an alliance with FTR in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

