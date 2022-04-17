FTR to be managed by former 5-time WWE Champion at independent wrestling event

FTR is scheduled to be managed by WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart at an upcoming wrestling event.

For weeks, The Hitman has been teased as a possible on-screen manager for FTR, who are ardent followers of the legendary WWE Hall of Famer. Several AEW wrestlers have paid homage to Bret in their matches and backstage interviews.

Big Time Wrestling announced on Twitter that Bret would manage FTR as they take on Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson. Pillman and Brock will have Arn Anderson in their corner at the same event.

The apparent tease for Bret Hart in AEW will catch more fire once he appears with FTR at a Big Time Wrestling event on June 10:

FTR will FINALLY get their chance to be managed by Bret Hart when they take on the team of Brian Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson on Friday June 10th in Webster, Ma!

It'll be interesting to see how this evolves as fans wait to see whether the WWE Hall of Famer will join FTR in AEW.

How many WWE and WCW titles has Bret Hart won?

Bret Hart is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. His exploits are known to many, and his moniker of The Excellence of Execution isn't without question. While Bret won many titles in his career, his time in WWE and WCW is why fans know him.

During his run there, Bret Hart won multiples titles, including:

5-time WWE Champion

2-time WWE Intercontinental Champion

1-time WWE the United States Champion

2-time WWE Tag Team Champion

2-time WCW World Champion

4-time WCW United States Champion

1-time WCW World Tag Team Champion

It's an understatement to say Bret Hart has done it all, but he was that and so much more. Given the accolades he's received over time, fans would love to see him again on TV in some capacity someday.

