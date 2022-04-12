Bret Hart spotted sporting top AEW duo's merchandise

Wrestling legend Bret Hart was recently seen sporting AEW tag team FTR's trademark merchandise.

Dax Harwood has always been pretty active on Twitter. This week, he shared a series of pictures depicting the tag team's multiple fights in the ring.

The pictures include various in-ring moments, celebrations after their championship defense, and talks with legendary veterans like William Regal. Among those was a picture of wrestling legend Bret Hart sporting FTR merchandise.

Achieving this level of popularity and respect is no small feat, and the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler seem to acknowledge it. The post's comment section has been heart-warming as many have shown nothing but respect for Hart.

FTR recently defended their championship against the Young Bucks in AEW

In what has been held as one of the most memorable matches so far, FTR took down Young Bucks convincingly.

While both the teams showed resiliency and determination, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler eventually came out on top and held on to their ROH and AAA Tag Team Titles.

After the match was over, many fans took to Twitter to heap praise on the wrestlers, including Dustin Rhodes himself.

Judging by the pop that the teams received in the arena, Tony Khan could possibly book a fight between them again. While the next match may happen under different circumstances, watching two of the top teams on the All Elite roster fight with everything on the line would be a treat to the fans.

