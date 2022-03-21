"I'm not missing this again" – Brian Cage sends a message ahead of his dream match with former WWE star

AEW star Brian Cage recently sent out a message ahead of his highly-anticipated match with House of Black's Buddy Matthews.

The Machine and Matthews were supposed to battle it out in September 2021, but the match got canceled after Cage didn't make it to the show for an undisclosed reason. However, fans won't have to wait any longer as Matthews and Cage will now square off at Battleground Championship Wrestling: When World Collides (March 26).

The show will emanate from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While fans are looking forward to the clash, the former FTW Champion is equally excited. Taking to Twitter, Cage said he's been waiting to face Matthews since July 2021. He added that although the match got delayed, he wants to make it a reality this time around:

Considering how great they are inside the ring, The Machine and Buddy Matthews will surely put on a memorable match when they finally get to war this weekend.

Brian Cage recently spoke about his AEW return

The former FTW Champion has been conspicuously absent from AEW TV since the October 6 edition of Rampage. While many expected Cage to leave AEW this year, he and the company agreed to a contract extension.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “There is a plan, and I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there.



So I guess we’ll wait and see.”



- Brian Cage on a return to AEW TV

(via Going Broadway) “There is a plan, and I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. So I guess we’ll wait and see.”- Brian Cage on a return to AEW TV(via Going Broadway) https://t.co/HV4Ivmy74r

In a recent interview, Brian Cage disclosed plans for an imminent return to AEW TV. Furthermore, the AEW star added that he shared some ideas with the creative team, and it's only a matter of time before fans see him on Dynamite and Rampage.

Are you excited about Brian Cage's match with Buddy Matthews? Who do you think should come up on top? Sound off in the comments section below!

