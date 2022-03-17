"There is a plan"- Brian Cage drops major hint at AEW return

Brian Cage could soon return to AEW if his recent statements are any indication. It's been close to six months since The Machine was last spotted competing on television.

On the October 8th episode of Rampage last year, Cage unsuccessfully challenged his former friend Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Before his unexplained absence, Cage's wife, Melissa Santos, lashed out at AEW for misusing her husband. Later, Santos implied that her statement sparked heat on Cage. Speculations ran rampant that the company would not renew the 38-year-old's contract once it expired. However, Tony Khan exercised a one-year extension clause in his deal.

Amid his AEW absence, Cage spoke with the Going Broadway podcast. The former IMPACT World Champion asserted that "there is a plan" in place for him to return down the road:

"There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll wait and see," Cage said. (H/T - Fightful)

The Machine further revealed that he has been pitching different storyline ideas to the higher-ups while sitting on the sidelines:

“I’ve pitched different ideas. There was ideas that changed up towards the end. I came up with a couple of ideas. There are different creative ideas, some are more detailed than others. It’s all supposed to formulate into this plan that is underway,” Cage continued.

While Cage responded vaguely throughout the interview, his comments suggest he is inching closer towards a comeback.

Brian Cage appears to have made a bucket list of dream opponents in AEW

During Brian Cage's absence, Tony Khan has strengthened its men's roster by bringing in multiple former WWE Superstars.

The Machine has stayed active on microblogging sites and has been quick to respond to his fans. The former FTW Champion has expressed his desire to lock horns with top names like Bryan Danielson and Keith Lee.

The latter has fought Cage multiple times on the independent circuit. There's no doubt that a clash between the two powerhouses under an unrestricted All Elite Wrestling environment would give a different vibe.

What do you make of Brian Cage's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

