"I love this one" - Brian Cage recalls match with former WWE star amid AEW absence 

AEW powerhouse Brian Cage recently recalled sharing a ring with former WWE star JONAH back at an indie wrestling show in 2018.

Despite being absent from All Elite Wrestling's programming from October 2021, The Machine has competed in several contests on the indie circuit. Plus, he has continued to remain active on Twitter, consistently promoting his matches.

Brian Cage took to Twitter to share a link to his match with JONAH, writing that he loved the bout. Moreover, the former FTW Champion added that though they competed again just recently in January, the match from 2018 remains his favorite.

"Wooooooo. I love this one. We just did it again recently at @PWRevolver, but this one is my favorite" tweeted Cage

It's worth noting that Brian Cage has now won both of his matches against JONAH, while the latter has fallen short despite putting in spirited efforts. Fans would certainly keep an eye out on their third match whenever it goes down, as their first two encounters have been nothing short of spectacular.

Brian Cage could soon be on his way out of AEW

Having joined AEW in early 2020, it's safe to say The Machine's All Elite Wrestling career has been a big let-down. Though he has some notable wins to his name, including one against current AEW Champion Hangman Page, he has struggled to find his footing in the promotion.

Brian Cage has also been a victim of AEW's stacked roster, having been lost in the shuffle since the company began hiring top-level names like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and more.

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) @BackupHangman If Brian Cage is not remaining with AEW long term I'd love to see him work with Keith Lee and do business on the way out.



Brian is a big guy that does all the movez, and as we've seen with Dijak, Keith Lee gets in his bag with those types. The match would slap and I want it. If Brian Cage is not remaining with AEW long term I'd love to see him work with Keith Lee and do business on the way out. Brian is a big guy that does all the movez, and as we've seen with Dijak, Keith Lee gets in his bag with those types. The match would slap and I want it.

A few weeks back, a report suggesting Cage's contract would be up soon and that he's likely to depart AEW emerged. Considering how talented a performer he is, the former Team Taz member is bound to find immense success elsewhere if his tenure with Tony Khan's promotion ends.

