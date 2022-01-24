"For those who miss me" – Brian Cage sends a message for fans amid AEW absence

Brian Cage recently sent a heartfelt message to his followers amid his unexplained and prolonged absence from AEW's programming.

The Machine was last seen on AEW TV at the October 6 episode of Rampage, where he lost the FTW Championship to Ricky Starks in a Philadelphia Street Fight. Since then, Cage has been conspicuously absent, apart from wrestling a couple of matches at Jericho Cruise in late October.

That said, he's still active on the independent circuit, having wrestled quite a few matches in the last few weeks. Just recently, Brian Cage competed against NJPW star Will Ospreay at Warrior Wrestling 18. The AEW star took to Twitter to share a short clip featuring the match's highlights.

Alongside it, Brian Cage wrote that the video was for those who miss watching him on TV, as well as those who dislike him. Check out the tweet:

Brian Cage @briancagegmsi For those who miss me and those that are against me(on this ap)......Here's some work I did over the weekend For those who miss me and those that are against me(on this ap)......Here's some work I did over the weekend https://t.co/bkWm9A6IsX

Despite putting in a herculean effort, The Machine eventually fell short after Ospreay executed a Stormbreaker on him.

Brian Cage's AEW contract could expire soon

It was recently reported that AEW original Peter Avalon's contract with the company had expired a while back. Moreover, it was also noted that Joey Janela, Marko Stunt, and Brian Cage's deals would also be up soon.

It's worth noting that all three – Janela, Stunt, and Cage are some of the most underused talents in AEW. While Joey sporadically appears on Dark and Dark: Elevation, Cage, as mentioned earlier, has been away since October, and Stunt was seen in AEW back in September 2021.

WrestleWorld @ItsWrestleWorld



#BrianCage #AEW Former FTW Heavyweight Champion Brian Cage’s AEW contract expires in the coming weeks and will not be renewed, he will soon be a free agent. Former FTW Heavyweight Champion Brian Cage’s AEW contract expires in the coming weeks and will not be renewed, he will soon be a free agent. #BrianCage #AEW https://t.co/Ws9jdAmEnB

It wouldn't come as a surprise if we see them depart AEW soon since the company's roster is stacked, making it hard for many talents to make it to TV. That said, one has to wait for a comment from Tony Khan or the performers themselves to confirm if they are indeed on their way out of AEW.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Cage should be used more often by Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

2 legends weighed in on the Danielson and Moxley interaction right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh