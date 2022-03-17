WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella was backstage at AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella was spotted backstage during the St. Patrick's Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, along with her two children. Her husband, Bryan Danielson, competed in a tag team match, and she went there to support him.

Bella's daughter Birdie was seen doing interview chores backstage. She first spoke to Mark Henry, who asked for his brother's name, which was Buddy. The 5-year-old also spoke to her dad and little brother before the show.

On the other hand, Buddy was seen pointing to his father on television, showing him support as well.

Danny @dajosc11 Brie Bella was at Dynamite with Birdie/Buddy supporting Bryan! Brie Bella was at Dynamite with Birdie/Buddy supporting Bryan! https://t.co/4gDHsY9418

Bryan Danielson's team was victorious on AEW Dynamite

Danielson and Moxley made their tag-team debut last week on Dynamite as they beat Anthony Henry and JD Drake of The Workhorsemen. The American Dragon finished the match with a "LeBell Lock" on Drake after he also kicked his head.

On the St. Patrick's Slam edition of AEW Dynamite this week, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley competed in a tag team match against Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta from The Best Friends.

Moxley secured the win for his team by making Yuta submit in the reverse chin lock choke. After the match, the Japanese star sought a handshake from William Regal.

However, The British Brawler proceeded to slap Yuta, which the latter didn't appreciate. Regal then proceeded to tell Yuta to run along after smiling and nodding at him, possibly teasing a future alliance.

Danielson also teased mentoring Yuta while feuding with Moxley earlier. Given how the interesting circumstances went down earlier, we won't be surprised to see Yuta joining forces with them.

Will Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley's tandem continue to roll? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy