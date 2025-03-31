Brie Bella, Britt Baker, and others react to Saraya's (fka Paige in WWE) major personal update

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Britt Baker, and many other AEW stars have reacted to Saraya's (fka Paige) major personal update. The former Divas Champion shared several pictures on social media.

Before announcing her departure from All Elite Wrestling a few days ago, Saraya launched her book, Hell in Boots, based on her life story. The former Paige has been promoting the book through her social media posts and public appearances.

On Instagram, Saraya shared many pictures with her friends from her recent book launch party. She wrote the following in the post's caption:

"Couldn’t have wished for a better launch party for my book! Wish I could post more than 20 pics! Thanks to all of you that came. You’re all amazing and I love you so much. My baby @raquellie thank you so much for planning and organizing the whole thing. You did such a fab job and I love you to the end of the universe. I’m so fu**ing grateful this morning looking back on these past two weeks. What a ride! Can’t wait to see what else is in store. I’ve never been happier than I am right now."

Stars such as Brie Bella, Britt Baker, Renee Paquette, Penelope Ford, Taya Valkyrie, Thunder Rosa, and more reacted to The Glampire's post. They sent their best wishes to the former AEW Women's World Champion through likes and comments.

Saraya (fka Paige) on fans who didn't like her AEW run

Saraya shockingly announced her departure from AEW after not being featured on the company's programming since October 2024. On Busted Open, the former Paige recently responded to fans who found her All Elite Wrestling run underwhelming.

"Maybe I’ll do something down the line that everyone will be proud of love. I want everyone to know I had a good time. If you didn’t like what I was doing, that’s perfectly fine. Everyone is allowed to have their opinion. Even I, sometimes, was like, ‘I wish we could be doing XYZ,’ but I was having a great time behind the scenes.”

Fans have been speculating about Saraya's potential return to WWE. She has also expressed her desire to work for the sports entertainment juggernaut if given the right opportunity.

