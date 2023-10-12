Brie Bella on Bryan Danielson retiring from full-time wrestling next year: "I feel like it's becoming hard on kids"

Brie Garcia (fka Brie Bella) recently gave her thoughts on her husband, AEW star Bryan Danielson, announcing that he was going to retire from full-time wrestling to be with his family.

Last month on Collision, a week after All Out, Bryan Danielson addressed his future with the promotion. He revealed that he indeed wanted to focus on his family, especially his kids who were growing up, and wanted to be with them. This prompted him to think about his career, and he revealed that this would be his last year competing full-time. This made him want to make the most of the time left.

On The Nikki & Brie Show, Garcia talked about Bryan Danielson's announcement, and how it felt for her. She stated that she felt refreshed, as she knew that this would work for her kids, especially their firstborn, who was always asking when her father would be more available.

"For me, it's a little refreshing," Brie said. "I know it's hard for all wrestling fans, but this is your last year of wrestling full time... It is crazy because I do notice the kids, they start to talk about it, like 'When's daddy coming home?' And they, especially Birdie, she's always like 'I just miss daddy. I just wish he could cuddle me and read to me.' So I feel like it's becoming hard on her."

Brie Bella then admitted that this year was the first time where she felt that it was getting a little tough for all of them. She spoke about how she was managing with their kids, and was doing okay and it was getting easier with them, but she felt she really needed her husband to be a part of it all.

"This is the first year where I'm starting to feel it too, where I'm just like 'Okay, this is getting a little hard.' And it's not even because it feels overwhelming to me, because I feel like I have it ... I don't know. The kids and I, we get each other ... So now I feel like it's getting easier with them. I'm in a good place with them, but it's just hard just [with] you not being part of it all." [H/T wrestlinginc.]

Bryan Danielson talks about the possibility of wrestling in Japan

Recently, Bryan Danielson was asked how he felt about competing in Japan. While on the Nikki & Brie Show, The American Dragon spoke to his wife, Brie Bella, about it, and he admitted that he was very much open to the idea.

With AEW and NJPW having close ties, and several of its stars making their way to appearing on the Jacksonville-based promotion, it wasn't a far-fetched idea for the opposite to occur. Danielson has gotten to face Kazuchika Okada, and Zack Sabre Jr. this year alone, and win against them. His next match could be on their home turf itself, and maybe in a rematch with either Okada or Sabre Jr.

"Maybe. I never say never. Wrestling in Japan is one of my favorite places in the world to wrestle, if not the favorite place. I loved wrestling in Japan, I'd love to wrestle there more, it's just a matter of schedule and a matter of time."

Bryan Danielson's career may slow down real soon, but this does not mean it will completely be the end. With so many months to go, who knows who else he faces before he puts this all on hold?

