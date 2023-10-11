"I never say never" - Bryan Danielson on potentially appearing outside of AEW

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently shared his honest thoughts about venturing back out into the pro-wrestling community.

The American Dragon has had an illustrious career so far, making his name prominent during his time in WWE. Despite an initial scare regarding an early retirement, his resurgence has been nothing short of phenomenal. Since joining Tony Khan's roster, Danielson's matches have established him as one of the best names in the business.

Speaking on the Nikki & Brie Show, the veteran was asked whether he would like to wrestle in Japan again. He responded:

"Maybe. I never say never. Wrestling in Japan is one of my favorite places in the world to wrestle, if not the favorite place. I loved wrestling in Japan, I'd love to wrestle there more, it's just a matter of schedule and a matter of time."

Another AEW star recently talked about Bryan Danielson's retirement plans

The American Dragon has admitted to potentially winding down his in-ring activities in the near future, sparking discussion about his retirement.

Speaking on an episode of In the Kliq, Danielson's faction member Claudio Castagnoli also addressed the rumors.

"We talked a lot, not just about wrestling, but life in general. People counted him out so many times. He came back from what normal people probably wouldn't. So, for him to kind of call it on his own terms and end his career whenever he wants to, I think that is very important to him, and he deserves that. So, you know, whenever he decides that enough is enough, he will do so. I also think you have to very much pay attention to how he worded it."

As of now, it remains to be seen what Bryan Danielson will accomplish next before he eventually hangs up his boots.

Who do you want to see Bryan Danielson square off with before he calls it a day? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

