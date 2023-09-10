"Time is running out" - Bryan Danielson drops a major hint at retirement on AEW Collision

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) may have just teased retirement from wrestling, with an emotional promo on the latest episode of AEW Collision.

It's not hard to argue that Bryan Danielson is the best wrestler in the world right now, from an in-ring standpoint. As a matter of fact, The American Dragon has proven time and again why he is among the very best technical wrestlers of all time. However, several injuries have also affected his career many times.

Danielson made his return to the ring, after a forearm injury, at AEW All Out last Sunday. However, it was undisclosed whether he was 100% medically cleared for his strap match against Ricky Starks. Meanwhile, it seems The American Dragon is ready to hang up his boots. Here is what he said on the Saturday show:

"So, I told my daughter, that once she turned seven, I would start finishing up on my career, and she is six right now, and I'm a man who keeps my promises, especially to the people I love. So, guess what, time is running out." <0:00-o:30>

Expand Tweet

Well, if this indeed is the last year of Bryan Danielson's amazing wrestling career, fans should buckle up for some of the best performances by him in the coming months.