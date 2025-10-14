Brie Bella, Matt Jackson, and many others react to personal update from Britt Baker

Missing AEW star Britt Baker recently shared a personal update online, which has garnered reactions from stars such as Brie Bella and Matt Jackson.
Britt Baker was once a leading figure in the AEW women's division, as one of the promotion's original members who joined from the start in 2019. However, her position in the promotion has continued to decline since November 2024, when she last appeared on AEW programming. During her unexplained hiatus, numerous reports surfaced about her status, but none provided concrete updates on her future in pro wrestling. Now, Baker has shared a personal update that has drawn reactions from stars such as Brie Bella and Matt Jackson.
Taking to Instagram, Dr. D.M.D. posted a carousel of images of her looking ravishing, standing on a balcony. She also mentioned that the photos were taken with an iPhone 17 Pro Max, implying that she recently acquired one.
"⚫️🗝️🐦⬛♟️🐈⬛🕷️📞 📸: iPhone 17 pro max," wrote Baker
Check out her Instagram post here.
Her post received many reactions from stars in the pro-wrestling world. Renee Paquette, Penelope Ford of AEW, and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella left comments.
Meanwhile, other AEW stars, such as Matt Jackson and Eddie Kingston, liked the post.
Britt Baker recently had an online confrontation with a fan.
During her absence, Britt Baker has stayed active on social media, sharing personal updates or promotional content. Recently, Dr. D.M.D. posted on Instagram for promotional purposes. However, most of the comments from fans on her post were about when she would return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.
In one specific comment, an angry fan asked Baker whether there was any reason to follow her, asking about her return to wrestling.
"Ummm, why are we still following you?! Are you gonna wrestle anytime soon just promo everything?" the fan commented.
This comment irked Baker, who replied, saying that the unfollow button is free.
"Eric baby the unfollow button is free."
Check out Baker's Instagram post here.
Time will tell if we will ever see Dr. D.M.D. back in All Elite Wrestling ever again.
