Brie Bella, Matt Jackson, and many others react to personal update from Britt Baker

Missing AEW star Britt Baker recently shared a personal update online, which has garnered reactions from stars such as Brie Bella and Matt Jackson.

Ad

Britt Baker was once a leading figure in the AEW women's division, as one of the promotion's original members who joined from the start in 2019. However, her position in the promotion has continued to decline since November 2024, when she last appeared on AEW programming. During her unexplained hiatus, numerous reports surfaced about her status, but none provided concrete updates on her future in pro wrestling. Now, Baker has shared a personal update that has drawn reactions from stars such as Brie Bella and Matt Jackson.

Ad

Trending

Taking to Instagram, Dr. D.M.D. posted a carousel of images of her looking ravishing, standing on a balcony. She also mentioned that the photos were taken with an iPhone 17 Pro Max, implying that she recently acquired one.

"⚫️🗝️🐦‍⬛♟️🐈‍⬛🕷️📞 📸: iPhone 17 pro max," wrote Baker

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Check out her Instagram post here.

Her post received many reactions from stars in the pro-wrestling world. Renee Paquette, Penelope Ford of AEW, and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella left comments.

Ad

Star reactions [Screengrab taken from IG]

Meanwhile, other AEW stars, such as Matt Jackson and Eddie Kingston, liked the post.

Ad

Stars who gave the post a like [Screengrab via Instagram]

Britt Baker recently had an online confrontation with a fan.

During her absence, Britt Baker has stayed active on social media, sharing personal updates or promotional content. Recently, Dr. D.M.D. posted on Instagram for promotional purposes. However, most of the comments from fans on her post were about when she would return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

In one specific comment, an angry fan asked Baker whether there was any reason to follow her, asking about her return to wrestling.

"Ummm, why are we still following you?! Are you gonna wrestle anytime soon just promo everything?" the fan commented.

This comment irked Baker, who replied, saying that the unfollow button is free.

"Eric baby the unfollow button is free."

Check out Baker's Instagram post here.

Time will tell if we will ever see Dr. D.M.D. back in All Elite Wrestling ever again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences