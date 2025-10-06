Britt Baker responds to angry fan asking if she will ever wrestle again amid AEW hiatus

AEW star Britt Baker recently interacted with a fan who asked her about her wrestling status. She has been away from the company for nearly 11 months, and many believe she may not return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, as AEW has missed several opportunities to bring her back.Several rumors suggest that the former AEW Women's World Champion is expected to join WWE soon, as she is reportedly waiting for her contract to expire. She will remain All Elite until next year. Reports also indicate that the sports entertainment juggernaut has shown major interest in signing her.Britt Baker recently took to Instagram for a major promotion. However, the comments were flooded with fans asking if she would come back to AEW. She also had an interesting response to one comment. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen a fan furiously asked Britt Baker about her wrestling return and whether there was any point in following her, she replied by saying that the user is free to unfollow her.&quot;Ummm, why are we still following you?! Are you gonna wrestle anytime soon just promo everything?&quot; the fan commented.Baker replied:&quot;Eric baby the unfollow button is free.&quot; Check out their interaction below:Screengrab of Baker's reply to a fan [via her Instagram]Veteran believes Tony Khan is avoiding Britt BakerBaker was rumored to have been involved in many backstage issues last year. She was even suspended for a few weeks.While speaking on The Experience, veteran Jim Cornette claimed that Britt is paid to stay home because Tony Khan doesn't want to deal with her issues.&quot;She's got a contract with a billionaire who will send a cheque to her house every week or every two weeks, whatever the pay period is. She never has to show up, go anywhere. He's obviously uncomfortable dealing with her. So he's put her on ice and she can just sit there and make her money and do nothing,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if she ever wrestles again in the Jacksonville-based promotion.