  Britt Baker responds to angry fan asking if she will ever wrestle again amid AEW hiatus

Britt Baker responds to angry fan asking if she will ever wrestle again amid AEW hiatus

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Oct 06, 2025 01:51 GMT
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion

AEW star Britt Baker recently interacted with a fan who asked her about her wrestling status. She has been away from the company for nearly 11 months, and many believe she may not return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, as AEW has missed several opportunities to bring her back.

Several rumors suggest that the former AEW Women's World Champion is expected to join WWE soon, as she is reportedly waiting for her contract to expire. She will remain All Elite until next year. Reports also indicate that the sports entertainment juggernaut has shown major interest in signing her.

Britt Baker recently took to Instagram for a major promotion. However, the comments were flooded with fans asking if she would come back to AEW. She also had an interesting response to one comment.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

When a fan furiously asked Britt Baker about her wrestling return and whether there was any point in following her, she replied by saying that the user is free to unfollow her.

"Ummm, why are we still following you?! Are you gonna wrestle anytime soon just promo everything?" the fan commented.

Baker replied:

"Eric baby the unfollow button is free."

Check out their interaction below:

Screengrab of Baker&#039;s reply to a fan [via her Instagram]
Screengrab of Baker's reply to a fan [via her Instagram]

Veteran believes Tony Khan is avoiding Britt Baker

Baker was rumored to have been involved in many backstage issues last year. She was even suspended for a few weeks.

While speaking on The Experience, veteran Jim Cornette claimed that Britt is paid to stay home because Tony Khan doesn't want to deal with her issues.

"She's got a contract with a billionaire who will send a cheque to her house every week or every two weeks, whatever the pay period is. She never has to show up, go anywhere. He's obviously uncomfortable dealing with her. So he's put her on ice and she can just sit there and make her money and do nothing," he said.

It will be interesting to see if she ever wrestles again in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
