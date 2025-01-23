Brie Bella reacts after Britt Baker sends a cryptic message amid rumors of her AEW exit

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has reportedly taken time off from All Elite Wrestling television and could be on her way out of the promotion. Amid the uncertainty regarding her status, Baker shared a cryptic social media post today and former WWE Superstar Brie Bella reacted.

Britt Baker has not competed in AEW since her match against Penelope Ford on November 13, 2024. Reports recently emerged about her absence and current status with the company. It was revealed that Britt Baker's backstage behavior and fallout with MJF were the key reasons for her absence, as CEO Tony Khan is seemingly frustrated with her. It was also reported that Khan had no plans to use her for the foreseeable future.

Trending

Taking to Instagram today the former Women's World Champion Britt Baker posted a photo with a cryptic caption.

“Let them.” Britt Baker wrote.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella noticed Baker's post and left a comment showing her appreciation for the 33-year-old.

You can check out a screenshot of Bella's reaction below:

Brie Bella's reaction. [Image credit: Screenshot of Bella's comment on Baker's post]

Konnan claims Thunder Rosa almost got into a fight with AEW star Britt Baker

Britt Baker has become a controversial star in AEW due to the recent reports about her uncertain status. The D.M.D returned to the promotion last year and many thought she would be at the top of the women's division. However, her backstage issues were the reason for her underwhelming bookings thereon.

In an episode of the Keepin'It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan claimed nobody wanted to work with Britt Baker and that Thunder Rosa almost got into a fistfight with Baker once.

"At the end of the day, nobody wanted to work with her. Thunder Rosa was definitely gonna get into a fist fight with her because she told me so, okay? Maybe cooler heads prevaled, maybe—if she said it to me, she said it to somebody else, so maybe they went in there and calmed the tension down," Konnan said.

We will have to wait and see if Britt Baker comments on her future in professional wrestling in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback