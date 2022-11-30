"Brilliance from the beginning" - Wrestling world applauds build-up of Matt Hardy's feud with 33-year-old star

Matt Hardy has been associated with the industry for a good few decades. He was associated with WWE for the majority of his career. He signed with AEW in 2020 and made his televised debut soon after. His ongoing feud with Ethan Page has recently taken the wrestling fraternity by storm.

Over the past month, Matt Hardy has aligned himself with Private Party with much hesitation at the beginning. The trio appeared on AEW DARK on various occasions, and Page showed up multiple times to create a distraction during their matches.

On this week's edition of DARK, while the backstage interviewer was setting up for conversation, Hardy and Page were seen in the background throwing punches at each other. This caught the attention of many fans, who called it an intriguing storyline.

The wrestling world instantly took to Twitter to applaud the AEW stars' efforts and the build-up of their feud:

Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett had some personal rivalry going on for years

Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy were a prominent part of WWE's Attitude Era in the 90s. In the early 2000s, Jarrett founded his own promotion with his father called TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling). Over time, he signed wrestling legends like Sting, Hulk Hogan, the late Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and many more.

Even popular names like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, etc., built up a major portion of their fan base from IMPACT Wrestling.

On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star recalled the time he was in a dilemma when he was about to make his WWE return, and at the same time, Double J texted him about signing with his promotion:

"I was sitting in the limo, Vince [McMahon] came out, talk to me big hug everything else. 'Oh, so great to have you, this is gonna be great, I'm so excited' and this and that, whatever. And then Adam [Copeland] came out for a minute and we talked about kind of what you're gonna do for a second. And then I remember getting a text from Jeff Jarrett, saying, 'Look, man, I know you're in New Jersey. Just tell me the truth. Just tell me the truth.' You know, I had been sworn to secrecy. You know not to say anything about this return that was happening."

Check out the video below:

The former WWE Superstar also recently teased bringing back his Broken gimmick to All Elite Wrestling. His brother Jeff is currently suspended owing to his DUI earlier this year.

What do you think of Matt Hardy's feud with Page? Sound off in the comments below.

