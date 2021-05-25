"Brilliant move" - Eric Bischoff hails AEW's decision to air new show after SmackDown

Eric Bischoff has termed AEW's decision to air its new show, AEW Rampage, immediately following WWE SmackDown on Friday nights as "brilliant."

AEW Rampage will premiere on Friday, August 13, at 10 p.m. EST on TNT. However, it will be moved to TBS, along with AEW Dynamite, in 2022. Fans who believe AEW's thriving roster needs more opportunities to perform on TV have welcomed the additional hour of television programming.

Speaking on his podcast, 83 weeks, Eric Bischoff said that AEW Dynamite would not be affected by moving to another network as TNT and TBS have a close viewing audience.

Hailing the overall move as a "giant bonus," Bischoff stated that while AEW will not lose anything from moving Dynamite, it will gain additional revenue from the extra hour of programming in the form of Rampage.

“I think the whole move is a giant bonus. I think it’s a brilliant move,” said Bischoff, stating that TBS and TNT have a very close viewing audience between one another, meaning that at worse Dynamite should maintain what it originally had, but gain much more when it comes to additional programming" (H/T - WrestleZone)

Eric Bischoff thinks AEW can lure SmackDown's audience with Rampage

Eric Bischoff also explained how AEW would benefit from airing on the same night and immediately after WWE SmackDown.

Bischoff stated that AEW could promote its show during SmackDown by purchasing local advertisements and attract viewers to check out their show after SmackDown goes off the air.

"Guess what I’m doing if I’m Tony? I’m buying local advertising inside of SmackDown in all of the markets in around the country that I want to promote my shows in, live events or otherwise, and while people are watching SmackDown, I’m going to be telling them, ‘Hey! When SmackDown’s over, guess what we’re doing over here?’ And you’re going to drag some of that audience with you. C’mon! That’s not a positive, that’s a giant positive, that’s a giant net gain", said Bischoff

Bischoff concluded by saying that it's a win-win situation for AEW as it can steal some of SmackDown's thunder while also not putting anything at stake.

