"Bring back the Attitude Era", "Can we get a reunion" - Fans go wild after WWE Legend teases teaming with Edge after 20 years

Edge's WWE contract expiry turned into a big positive for AEW as the wrestling legend made his debut for the latter promotion at WrestleDream. In light of his debut, Kurt Angle teased a reunion on Twitter and fans lost their minds.

Kurt Angle, Edge, and Christian briefly formed a trio during the Attitude Era. Their first match together came in May 2000 on SmackDown when the trio defeated Chris Jericho and The Hardy Boyz. As a trio, they faced the likes of Rikishi, The Dudley Boyz, The Rock, and The Undertaker. Their last match together was over 20 years ago.

Following The Rated R Superstar's debut for AEW, Angle posted a throwback picture of himself with Christian and Edge. Interestingly, the latter two are active in-ring performers in AEW now. The former Olympian has not wrestled since 2019 when he lost to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in a retirement match.

Considering Tony Khan's fondness for bringing legends to his company, Kurt Angle's move to AEW would not be impossible. Fans certainly wished for it on Twitter in order for the WWE Hall of Famer to reunite with Edge and Christian.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Edge confirmed AEW run will be his last after WWE exit

Edge came back from a career-ending injury in 2020 and there was always a question mark regarding his long-term availability.

In a recent interview, the former WWE Champion stated that his AEW run will likely be the last of his career.

"I think that's a very safe thing to say because I know how much work it's going to take to be able to pull it off. I know that. I'm not in any way trying to fool myself into thinking I'm just going to trot through this whole thing.” [H/T: CBS Sport]

He continued:

"It's going to be hard. It's going to be a lot of hard work. I enjoy hard work. I always have. It's how I'm wired. It's what I was born with. It's in my DNA. So that's super fun. But I'm also a realist and I understand that I'm not going to be able to maintain it for a super long time."

The Ultimate Opportunist will be present at AEW Dynamite and Collision in the coming week. His first match will take place on the October 10 episode of Dynamite when he takes on another former WWE star Luchasaurus.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.