"Bring him back", "MAKE IT PERMANENT" - Twitter reacts to Tony Khan announcing departed AEW star's return after 5 months

By Kaushik Das
Modified Mar 11, 2023 08:07 IST
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan
The wrestling world recently reacted to Tony Khan announcing a former AEW star's return to the promotion. Stu Grayson made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2019 as part of the Dark Order faction.

After a three-year stint in AEW, Grayson left after his contract expired, and an agreement was not reached for a new deal. However, he did appear backstage last year during the Jacksonville-based promotion's debut in Canada.

Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to announce that Stu Grayson will be returning on the upcoming edition of Dynamite in Winnipeg, teaming up with Hangman Page and Evil Uno to take on Blackpool Combat Club.

The Twitterati were ecstatic with Grayson competing in All Elite Wrestling once again, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

@TonyKhan @CanadaLifeCtr @stu_dos @EvilUno @ClaudioCSRO @JonMoxley @WheelerYuta @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork @TSN_Sports Bring him back. We miss that guy
@TonyKhan @CanadaLifeCtr @stu_dos @EvilUno @ClaudioCSRO @JonMoxley @WheelerYuta @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork @TSN_Sports Bring him home to AEW!!!Bring Stu back!!!
@TonyKhan @CanadaLifeCtr @stu_dos @EvilUno @ClaudioCSRO @JonMoxley @WheelerYuta @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork @TSN_Sports MAKE IT PERMANENT
@TonyKhan @CanadaLifeCtr @stu_dos @EvilUno @ClaudioCSRO @JonMoxley @WheelerYuta @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork @TSN_Sports Yesssssssss! LFGGGGGGG @stu_dos 🔥🔥🔥
@TonyKhan @CanadaLifeCtr @stu_dos @EvilUno @ClaudioCSRO @JonMoxley @WheelerYuta @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork @TSN_Sports Even if just a one off this is some great fan service. Stu has always been crazy underrated.
@TonyKhan @CanadaLifeCtr @stu_dos @EvilUno @ClaudioCSRO @JonMoxley @WheelerYuta @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork @TSN_Sports Would be stoked if Stu Grayson came back on board full time.Him and Uno just feel right in the tag division. Are right there with the Lucha Bros and Bucks imo. Yeah. I said it.
@TonyKhan @CanadaLifeCtr @stu_dos @EvilUno @ClaudioCSRO @JonMoxley @WheelerYuta @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork @TSN_Sports I have never been happier to live in Winnipeg
@TonyKhan @CanadaLifeCtr @stu_dos @EvilUno @ClaudioCSRO @JonMoxley @WheelerYuta @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork @TSN_Sports Wait I'm so confused is Stu back??
@TonyKhan @CanadaLifeCtr @stu_dos @EvilUno @ClaudioCSRO @JonMoxley @WheelerYuta @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork @TSN_Sports STU!!!I am so pumped for this show, this match is gonna be so good 😭
@TonyKhan @CanadaLifeCtr @stu_dos @EvilUno @ClaudioCSRO @JonMoxley @WheelerYuta @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork @TSN_Sports We want STU back in aew and the dark order permanently
@TonyKhan @CanadaLifeCtr @stu_dos @EvilUno @ClaudioCSRO @JonMoxley @WheelerYuta @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork @TSN_Sports STU!!! Its Super Hanger Bros!

You can check out the full results of AEW Dynamite HERE.

Stu Grayson has previously opened up on leaving AEW

While speaking during his interview with Slam Wrestling last year, Grayson hinted that a lack of television time on All Elite Wrestling's premier shows led to his departure.

It’s very hard to show the world how good you are in such a limited amount of time, I would trade in a hundred dark matches for 15 minutes on television,” Grayson said.

The former Dark Order added that he would "rather make less money" by being useful than sitting on the sidelines and getting paid.

I never wanted to get paid to do nothing. I’d rather make less money and be useful than being useless and make a ton of money. That’s not how I am. I need to be challenged. I would go to the gym and hit a massive leg day so that way I’d feel challenged.”
Next Wednesday in Winnipeg, I return.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/AOHZYIDzX6

With Grayson returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion, it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books him in the Dark Order vs. Blackpool Combat Club feud going forward.

Do you want to see Stu Grayson for another stint in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
