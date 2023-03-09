AEW Dynamite Results: Jon Moxley turns heel; big return; shocking title change; former WWE World Champion retiring?

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite results. The show featured five, including two title bouts.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite - All-Atlantic Championship Match

Orange Cassidy took down Jay Lethal with side headlocks in the early stages. The latter walked out of the ring, but Cassidy chased him. After a sequence of quick counters, the champions continued to have the upperhand.

The action spilled to the outside, with Lethal shoving Cassidy into the steel steps. Jay Lethal then started his assault on Orange Cassidy's knee, slamming on the ring post. He then posed for the crowd before getting a two-count for his efforts.

Cassidy made his comeback with a brainbuster. After a back-and-forth, he hit a diamond DDT and followed it up with another DDT for a two-count. The champion went for the Orange Punch, but his knees gave out. Lethal got advantage by applying the figure-four leg lock.

Lethal gets looked to apply the submission, but Cassidy stopped him. However, he hit the Lethal Combination and got a two-count shortly after. Towards the end of the match, Jay Lethal went for a springboard move, but his shoulder hit the ropes and he collapsed.

Orange Cassidy took advantage and hit the Orange Punch to retain his title on the Wednesday night show.

Result: Orange Cassidy retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Jeff Jarrett came out and attacked Cassidy on his knee with the guitar. Best Friends ran down the ring for the save and chased Jarrett away.

Ricky Starks segment on AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks came out to speak about his victory over Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution. He said that Jericho Appreciation is now behind him before saying that he is not sure about his next opponent in the promotion.

Former WWE star Juice Robinson suddenly appeared out of nowhere and attacked The Absolute from behind. He stood tall over Starks to end the segment on AEW Dynamite.

Ruby Soho segment on AEW Dynamite

Ruby Soho stood in the middle of the ring and spoke about her shocking heel turn at Revolution pay-per-view. She blamed fans for not supporting her after her win over AEW originals like Kris Statlander.

Soho added that no one appreciated her in All Elite Wrestling, similar to how Toni Storm and Saraya have been treated in the promotion. She stated that the foundation of the women's division is broken and they are here to fix.

Ruby Soho then called out her next opponent, Skye Blue.

Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue on AEW Dynamite

Ruby Soho started the early offense. She sent Skye Blue to the outside and slammed her on the barricade. Back inside the ring, Blue looks to make a comeback, but Soho took her down with a heel hook.

Soho repeatedly slams Blue's head onto the turnbuckles. After her continued assault, she hit a series of suplexes to keep up the momentum. Blue came back into the match with some forearm strikes and a knee strike. She hit an enziguiri and followed it up with a crossbody for a two-count.

Skye Blue looked to hit the Code Blue, but Ruby Soho pulled her hair and hit the Destination Unknown to pick up the victory.

Result: Ruby Soho def. Skye Blue on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Saraya and Toni Storm came down the ringside for a beatdown. Willow Nightingale ran down the ring, but she got attacked by the heelish trio to end the segment.

FTR segment on AEW Dynamite

FTR spoke about their return at the Revolution pay-per-view and how much support they got from fans. They spoke about having a tough last few months, especially losing their close friend, Jay Briscoe.

FTR then said that they are ready to bounce back and took their focus towards The Gunns. They vowed to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships for the fans, the Briscoes and FTR.

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. AR Fox and Top Flight on AEW Dynamite

AR Fox and Chris Jericho started the match respectively. Fox had the early advantage and he took Jericho down with a dive to the outside. The WWE veteran retreated to his corner and tagged in Sammy Guevara.

Dante Martin took Daniel Garcia down, but a distraction from Angelo Parker gave JAS the advantage. The heels made quick tags and dominated Dante Martin. Jericho hit chops on the young star, but Martin retaliated with a crossbody. He looked to make the tag, but Guevara stopped him.

AR Fox got the tag and he took the offense to Jericho Appreciation Society. He hit the Spanish Fly on Jericho for a two-count. JAS enter the ring as a brawl ensued among all six men. Fox hit an implosion senton to take everyone out at ringside.

Towards the end of the match, a cheap shot from Jake Hager with the baseball bat allowed Chris Jericho to hit the Judas Effect to pick up the victory.

Result: Jericho Appreciation Society def. AR Fox and Top Flight on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Chris Jericho challenged House of Black for the trios champioships, But The Elite appeared on the ramp and bickered with the Jericho Appreciation Society member.

House of Black first appeared on the titantron and after the lights wen out came out to the ramp. They challenged The Elite and JAS to triple threat for the AEW World Trios Championship.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dark Order on AEW Dynamite

The BCC member dominated The Dark Order in the early stages of the match. Claudio Castagoli and John Silver try to hit a vertical suplex, but without much success.

Castagnoli hit uppercuts on Silver, but the latter dropped the former WWE star on the top turnbuckle before making the tag. Alex Reynolds came in with a flurry of offense before being taken out at the ringside area by Jon Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence hit a suplex from the middle rope as BCC kept up the momentum.

Csatagnoli missed a big boot, but Reynolds from making the tag. The latter hit a backbody drop on Castagnoli and followed it up with a stomp to make the tag. Silver unloaded on Jon Moxley and hit a suplex for a two-count. He hit a series of knee strikes before Claudio stopped him.

Towards the end of the match, Moxley dropped Reynolds on his head and applied a hold for submission. The referee finally called for the bell after Reynolds passed out.

Result: Blackpool Combat Club def. Dark Order on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, the Blackpool Combat Club members turned heel and attacked the Dark Order. Hangman Page came for the save and a brawl ensued between the two factions.

Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite - TNT Championship Match

The battle between the two started before the bell even rang. Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs clashed in the parking lot, with the champion dropping Hobbs on a rood of a car for a two-count.

After a back-and-forth battle backstage, the action spilled to the ringside area and inside the squared circle. Hobbs hit a spinbuster to take Mr. Mayhem down, but the latter got up immediately, He hit a lariat and followed it up with the F10 for a two-count.

Powerhouse Hobbs retaliated with a series of spinbusters before bringing out a table at the ringside area. After a brawl, Wardlow hit a Swanton Bomb on Hobbs through the table. He then hit a Powerbomb Symphony on the entrance ramp.

Towards the end of the match, Wardlow had sinister plans in his mind near the announce desk, but QT Marshall appeared out of nowhere. He hit the TNT Champion with chair shots and a low blow.

Hobbs took advantage of the situation and alongwith Marshall, powerbombed Wardlow from the stage. Mr. Mayhem was unable to get before the referee counted 10, giving Powerhouse Hobbs the victory.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Wardlow for the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

