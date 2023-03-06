Create

3-time WWE Tag Team Champions make long-awaited return at AEW Revolution 2023

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Mar 06, 2023
A former WWE Tag Team has returned to AEW!
A former WWE Tag Team Champion duo made a surprising return at the AEW Revoltion pay-per-view this year.

The duo in question, FTR, have been away from the active scene since the start of the year. Dax Harwood announced on his podcast that he and Cash Wheeler were granted leave for the ensuing months, as they reflected upon their next step.

Since their announcement, the pro-wrestling community has offered numerous opinions about what FTR will do next. Dax also mentioned that their next run could possibly be their last in the wrestling business. It appears that they have chosen their future, judging by their return to AEW.

After Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn retained their tag team titles at the Revolution match, FTR made a surprising appearance. They ran into the arena immediately, and the duo cleared the ring. Their actions made it clear that they were now in pursuit of the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Despite teasing a WWE return, it seems certain that FTR have decided to continue in the Tony Khan-led promotion. As of now, it remains to be seen what the duo plan to do next.

Do you think FTR should become the next Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section below!

