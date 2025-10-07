  • home icon
  • "BRING HIM HOME TONY KHAN," "Sign him ASAP" - Fans erupt after another major star suddenly leaves WWE

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 07, 2025 01:39 GMT
AEW Creative Head Tony Khan (left) / WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (right) [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel, WWE's website (wwe.com)]

A prominent WWE name will soon be on his way out of the company, according to a recent report. Fans are now reacting to the notion of the star in question, Santos Escobar, potentially jumping ship to AEW.

The erstwhile El Hijo del Fantasma had originally signed on with WWE back in 2019, after establishing himself through his stints in CMLL, Lucha Libre AAA and in Impact Wrestling, among other promotions. He began his tenure in the sports entertainment juggernaut in the company's developmental brand NXT, where he led his own stable, Legado Del Fantasma. The faction graduated to the main roster in October, 2022, and soon after joined forces with Rey Mysterio to relaunch the Latino World Order.

Things changed when Escobar turned heel on Mysterio the following year and resurrected Legado Del Fantasma with Elektra Lopez, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. Despite being featured on television quite frequently last year, his recent booking has been conspicuously sparse. Now, it is being reported that the former King Cuerno will be leaving the Triple H-led promotion imminently, and that he is set to become a free agent after having turned down the company's latest contract offer.

Fans have now jumped on to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Santos Escobar's WWE departure, and his potential AEW signing. Several users voiced their excitement over the prospect of Tony Khan bringing in the seasoned luchador, with some fans anticipating that the star could become the newest member of the Don Callis Family, and even make his debut this week on AEW Dynamite : Title Tuesday. A few commenters also suggested that the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion could instead head back to CMLL.

It remains to be seen what lies next for Escobar in his pro-wrestling journey.

Another former WWE superstar recently made his AEW return

One of Santos Escobar's former WWE rivals and opponents, Andrade, stunned the world last week on the Six Year Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite. The former NXT Champion made his return to the Jacksonville-based company for the first time since Worlds End 2023 by blindsiding Kenny Omega and ambushing him at the end of his promo. He then proceeded to join forces with Don Callis, becoming the latest member of the latter's ever-growing "family".

Andrade about to attack Kenny Omega [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]

It remains to be seen whether a singles showdown between The Cleaner and El Idolo is in the making after their encounter last week.

