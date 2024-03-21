Britt Baker addresses ongoing rumor about being “unhappy” with Mercedes Mone’s AEW salary

Britt Baker has reacted to rumors of her alleged unhappiness with the AEW salary of newly arrived star Mercedes Mone.

The CEO is currently the talk of the town after making her much-anticipated debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion on Dynamite: Big Business. Mone seems to have her sights set on Julia Hart, and signs seem to be pointing to her going after her TBS Title.

The former IWGP Women's Champion had been in talks with All Elite Wrestling and WWE prior to officially inking a deal with Tony Khan. According to recent reports, Mone had received lucrative offers from both major promotions, and is reportedly presently one of the highest-paid female talent in the industry.

This led to speculations about the backstage reception of the 32-year-old star's remuneration in All Elite Wrestling. A user on X/Twitter shared a screenshot of a Facebook post regarding alleged dissatisfaction among AEW's homegrown talent on the subject of Mone's salary. The fan further implied that the post was referencing Britt Baker.

The D.M.D clapped back against the user and debunked the Facebook post as fake.

"This is a fake Facebook post you dumb f**k. Excuse my language, Trips. You can all post your apologies in the comments below [three downward-pointing arrow emojis]," tweeted Baker.

Adam Copeland commented on Mercedes Mone's arrival in AEW

Mercedes Mone's All Elite Wrestling debut promises to change the landscape of the promotion's women's division. The arrival of the former Sasha Banks has elicited responses from a number of industry veterans, including Adam Copeland.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a recent interview, The Rated-R Superstar commented on the addition of Mone to the All Elite roster. Copeland compared her decision to sign with the company to his own, citing the prospect of fresh storylines and dream matches with new opponents as her possible motivation.

"For her, AEW is a blank canvas with a brand new palette of paint. For me, it was the same. I saw Swerve [Strickland], The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Claudio [Castagnoli], FTR, all these names I've never crossed paths with. It's the same with Mercedes - think of how much fun she's going to have here. Think of all the new opponents."

Adam Copeland became a two-time TNT Champion by defeating Christian Cage on the latest episode of Dynamite.

