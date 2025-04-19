Britt Baker in attendance at major show outside AEW amid uncertain future

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has been absent from the Jacksonville-based company since November 2024. She last appeared on the November 13, 2024, edition of Dynamite. Amid her absence, The D.M.D. was recently present in the crowd at a major GCW show.

Many talents, including WWE and AEW stars, often work GCW's Bloodsport and its other shows. Britt Baker was recently present at a GCW show.

On her Instagram story, the former Women's World Champion posted a clip of ECW legend Sandman's entrance that she recorded at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9 show.

Britt Baker's Instagram story!

Chris Jericho comments on Britt Baker's alleged backstage issues in AEW

Last year, Britt Baker seemingly had some major problems backstage in All Elite Wrestling. The Doctor was taken off television in November 2024. However, Chris Jericho had some interesting words to say about The D.M.D. earlier this year.

Speaking in an interview with The Takedown on SI, The Lionheart recognized Baker as one of the originals of All Elite Wrestling and praised her in-ring work. Jericho said he didn't see Britt Baker leaving the company and added that he was looking forward to seeing her return.

"I haven't really heard either way, but I've heard that she's obviously a very valuable part of the company. One of the OGs. One of our first homegrown stars. And I think she does a great job when she's in the ring. So I don't see her leaving or going anywhere, and I'm looking forward to having her come back to the show because she has a great character and a great presence. And once again, a great fanbase within AEW and within the wrestling world," he said. [From 11:18 to 11:50]

Tony Khan reportedly pulled Britt Baker from television due to her alleged backstage issues with fellow talents. We will have to wait and see if The Doctor returns later this year.

