Britt Baker clears the air on her resurfaced comment about WWE Performance Center; Chelsea Green chimes in

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently opened up about her comments about the WWE Performance Center as they resurfaced on the internet. Chelsea Green showed her support for the AEW star.

Back in 2021, it was reported that the Stamford-based promotion is not going to sign talents from the independent wrestling scene. This got multiple stars upset, and they spoke out in support of the indies. One such person was former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker.

A fan took to Twitter recently to bring up her comments in the past and compared it with the current talents on the WWE roster, such as Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and many others.

Britt Baker clarified that this was an old interview and that it was being taken out of context. She also mentioned that it was not to ridicule the Performance Center but to bring to light the importance of the independent wrestling circuit and how it helps groom the talents.

“This quote is out of context and incomplete. It’s from 2021 when WWE stated they would stop signing indie wrestlers and focus on pro-athletes. I think most pro wrestlers would tell you how valuable the independent wrestling circuit was to their development, and multiple girls you listed all came from the indies. It wasn’t a dig at the PC; it was in support of independent wrestling,” she said.

Britt Baker cleared the air about her comments

Baker's friend and current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Chelsea Green, rushed to her aid. She defended Baker by stating that she was a product from the indies as well.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen @VinceMcMahonMan Hold up. I’m absolutely not a product of the PC. Don’t put me in this list when you’re trying to come for my friend.

Chelsea Green mentioned that multiple top stars in WWE had come from the independent scene

While defending the AEW star, Chelsea Green also called out the fan for naming multiple talents who were groomed in the indies in support of the WWE Performance Center.

The fan had mentioned several names, such as Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Alexa Bliss, among others.

Green mentioned that the majority of the stars in the list had made a name for themselves in the indies before making it to WWE.

"3/5 of those women were indy wrestlers," Chelsea Green tweeted.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen @VinceMcMahonMan 3/5 of those women were indy wrestlers.

The independent scene acts as a place for wrestlers to hone their skills. Several wrestlers over the years have left WWE to ply their trade in the indies and have made quite a name for themselves. One such example is Green's husband and current indie star Matt Cardona.

