"Sounds stupid" - Top AEW star downplays current champion comparing their rivalry to The Rock vs. Steve Austin in WWE (Exclusive)

Dr. Britt Baker recently denied comparing her top AEW rivalry to the iconic feud between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin from back in the day.

The Brahma Bull and The Texas Rattlesnake have not only defined WWE's Attitude Era but also pro wrestling as a whole. The two adversaries had a memorable WrestleMania trilogy, which ended with The Rock finally avenging his consecutive losses to Steve Austin at The Show of Shows.

While it is unlikely that fans will witness a similar saga in the modern era, wrestlers have often drawn comparisons to the chemistry of Austin and The Rock. AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has jumped on that train, recently asserting that her tetralogy with Britt Baker is similar to the legendary WWE feud.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Doctor downplayed Rosa's comments and noted that she doesn't compare herself to the level of The Rock or Steve Austin:

"No, I think Thunder Rosa should talk the least amount as possible in wrestling and in interviews and everything, and the world would be a better place, because she sounds stupid all the time when she says anything. That's what I think. No, I don't compare myself to people like The Rock and Austin," Baker said. (06:41)

Baker claimed that while her D.M.D persona is the best thing going on today, she is unsure if she will be able to create anything close to The Rock vs. Austin:

"In character, sure. I think I'm better. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is better than anybody, but when we're talking in realistic storyline settings, I don't think anything right now that I could do would be at that level. Someday, I hope so, maybe. And I hope and pray that I can have that type of impact on the wrestling world. But Thunder Rosa, most of the time, when she opens her mouth, something stupid comes out," she added. (06:58)

What's next for Dr. Britt Baker in AEW?

Dr. Britt Baker hasn't been booked into any major feud since winning the Owen Hart Foundation Women's tournament at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The former AEW Women's Champion last wrestled in a losing effort against Toni Storm during the Road Rager edition of Dynamite last month.

As a result, The Resident Dentist missed out on the opportunity to demand a rematch against La Mera Mera. Meanwhile, Storm earned her first title shot but came up short against Rosa at Forbidden Door.

However, Baker w/Hayter returned to confront Rosa and Storm backstage at last week's Fyter Fest (week 1) edition of Dynamite. It seems almost a forgone conclusion that the two teams will collide on the road to the All Out pay-per-view.

