Britt Baker links up with current WWE Superstar amid AEW absence

AEW star Britt Baker is a former Women's World Champion and is considered a top talent in the company. However, she has been absent from All Elite Wrestling for the past few months. Despite that, The D.M.D. has been active on social media and was spotted with WWE star Xavier Woods.

Ad

Some recent reports unveiled that Tony Khan doesn't want to use Britt Baker in AEW due to her backstage issues. This has sparked conversations in the professional wrestling world. However, Britt Baker seems unbothered by the negativity. She has been hanging out with some former WWE stars and Hall of Famers such as Sonya Deville and The Bella Twins.

On her Instagram story, Britt Baker posted a group photo in which The New Day's Xavier Woods was also present.

Ad

Trending

Britt Baker's Instagram story with Xavier Woods.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

It will be interesting to see how Britt Baker's situation with AEW develops in the upcoming future.

Ad

Chris Jericho recently put over AEW star Britt Baker

Britt Baker has been a controversial figure in All Elite Wrestling according to reports. However, the ROH World Champion has nothing but positive words about The D.M.D. Speaking to The Takedown on SI, Jericho called Britt Baker a valuable part of All Elite Wrestling. The veteran said he doesn't see Britt Baker leaving the promotion and can not wait to have her back on television.

Ad

"I haven't really heard either way but I've heard that she's obviously a very valuable part of the company. One of the OGs. One of our first homegrown stars. And I think she does a great job when she's in the ring. So I don't see her leaving or going anywhere and I'm looking forward to having her come back to the show cause she has a great character and a great presence. And once again, a great fanbase within AEW and within the wrestling world," said Jericho. [From 11:18 to 11:50]

We will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in plans for Britt Baker in All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback