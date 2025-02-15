Disappointing news for Britt Baker fans amid AEW absence - Reports

Latest reports regarding a potential feud surrounding Britt Baker in AEW have come to the fore. However, it doesn't seem there's good news for the DMD.

Baker has been away from the squared circle for the last few months. During that time, she has been going through the grind. Latest reports have suggested that Baker had a falling out with AEW and that the company was not looking to book her in the near future. Speaking of the star, AEW Women's Champion Mariah May accused her of avoiding the champion.

“Well, Britt Baker’s avoiding me like the plague. I don’t where she is, so I would love to wrestle Britt Baker."

On Fightful Select, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp if there was any substance behind Mariah’s wish to fight Baker. Much to everyone’s disappointment, Sapp revealed that it was just a wish from Mariah’s end and that he had not heard anything new on the matter.

It seems that as Britt Baker remains absent from AEW TV, there are no real plans for the former women's champion at the moment.

Teddy Long gives advice to Britt Baker

Ever since Britt Baker has been absent from the ring in AEW and reports have emerged of a rift between her and the promotion, fans have clamored to see her in WWE.

Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who has been in the game for a long time, has now given some advice to Britt Baker and said that she ought to fix her attitude if that move were to come to fruition.

He was speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine podcast when he said:

“She's got a great look and she does good promos. But like you say when you come to the big boys, you know, you got to get that attitude in check and realize exactly where you are, this ain't AEW.”

It will be interesting to see what is going to be on the agenda for Tony Khan when Britt Baker does make a comeback to AEW.

