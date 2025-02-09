Britt Baker makes stunning appearance outside AEW with WWE Hall of Famers amid exit rumors

The AEW future of Britt Baker has been the subject of rumors and speculation lately. Baker wrapped a troubling year while on hiatus to work on outside projects, but backstage reports have her potentially leaving Tony Khan's company. Now the real-life dentist has been spotted with a former WWE executive and a few Hall of Famers, among others.

D.M.D. Baker has been involved in multiple All Elite Wrestling behind-the-scenes controversies over the last few years, and in-ring action during 2024 was limited due to injuries and other reasons. Sources recently reported that WWE had interests in signing the former AEW Women's World Champion, but she may be under contract with Khan's company for a few years. It's still not clear when the 33-year-old will return to regular action.

Celebrities across several fields are in New Orleans this weekend for the NFL's Super Bowl LIX, and all related festivities. Baker was spotted at EA's Madden Bowl on Saturday night with WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, and the heads of Paragon Talent Group: former WWE Director of Talent Branding Steve Kaye, and former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi fka Mojo Rawley. The Pittsburgh native took to Instagram to share several photos from the event.

"@easportsofficial @eamaddennfl Madden Bowl #NOLA #SuperBowl #Madden," Britt Baker wrote with the photos below.

Baker has not wrestled since November 13. She defeated Penelope Ford in around nine minutes on Dynamite that night.

Tony Khan thanks AEW fans and crew

All Elite Wrestling invaded the Fort Bend County Epicenter in Houston, Texas on Saturday for the final Collision episode before Grand Slam: Australia.

Tony Khan took to X (fka Twitter) to thank everyone involved. The AEW President touted the fantastic episode.

"The response has been overwhelmingly positive, from the live fans in Texas tonight + you fans watching across America on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax + fans across the world! It was a fantastic episode of Saturday Collision tonight, thanks to AEW’s wrestlers, staff, + you fans," Tony Khan wrote.

The company will be at the H-E-B Center in Austin, TX for Wednesday's go-home Dynamite for Grand Slam. The next Collision episode will be taped on February 19, along with Dynamite, at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix.

