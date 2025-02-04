"My party partner and my client" - Mojo Rawley confirms blockbuster WWE contract for Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss returned during the 38th annual Royal Rumble on Saturday, and fans have Mojo Rawley to thank in part. Company officials worked closely with Mojo and Alexa to make her comeback happen, and now the former WWE Superstar has opened up on what went down.

The Goddess was reported to be stuck in a contract dispute with officials, but then she made her surprise return two days later at the Royal Rumble. Bliss is one of numerous WWE/AEW stars and wrestling free agents represented by The Paragon Talent Group, along with husband and singer Ryan Cabrera. Paragon was co-founded by Steven Kaye, a former Director of Talent Branding for WWE, and Dean Muhtadi, a former NFL player, also known as Mojo Rawley in WWE. They represent stars such as Nia Jax and Naomi, among others.

Backstage sources further revealed additional details on Bliss' new blockbuster contract today. Rawley took to X/Twitter to congratulate Bliss on her new contract and her Royal Rumble pop. The seven-time WWE 24/7 Champion promised the best is still to come, and thanked Bliss for trusting them with her career. Mojo attached a clip that showed him and The Cabreras hanging out at a sports event.

"The biggest congrats to my friend, my party partner, and my client Alexa Bliss on not only the new contract, but also a pop that blew the roof off of the Royal Rumble. Absolutely deafening!!!!! It’s been a long and rewarding road with the best yet to come! Thanks for trusting me, @StevenMKaye, and our company @ParagonTG as your representation! Now let’s go celebrate!!!" Mojo Rawley wrote with the clip below.

WWE updates on Alexa Bliss and Lilly

Alexa Bliss returned at the Royal Rumble, and she brought Lilly with her. The doll has received a bit of a makeover from the last time fans saw her.

WWE Shop quickly released new merchandise for the new-look Lilly, which had been in the works for weeks. A close ally and collaborator to Bray Wyatt has since revealed that Lilly was upgraded, due to the creative writing team, as he worked closely on Bliss' return.

Jason Baker, who has worked on a lot of Wyatt's props, recently revealed how he was involved in the makeover.

"…and this a friendship that’ll never, ever end. [red circle emoji] Thanks Alexa Bliss for letting me and @SandyMimpson make your return jacket and skirt. (Me, Ambria Pierson, & the WWE creative team also helped Lilly w/ her new glow up)," Jason Baker wrote.

Bliss' comeback caused a bit of a stir backstage on Saturday night. The late decision to bring her back caused Shotzi to lose out on her return spot.

