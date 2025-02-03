Backstage update on Alexa Bliss’s WWE status following return - Reports

Alexa Bliss has returned to WWE action after a hiatus of more than two years. The fan-favorite made her comeback at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, and the rumor mill has been running rampant ever since. Sources have just revealed major details behind Bliss' highly-anticipated return.

World Wrestling Entertainment's Five Feet of Fury returned in the Women's Royal Rumble but was eliminated by Liv Morgan before securing any eliminations of her own. The return surprised many, as days before, it was reported that officials and Bliss were so far apart on financial terms that she may be on her way out of the company. Bliss ended up returning in what was described as a late decision, which brought some controversy backstage as she replaced another returning superstar.

Bliss is now signed to a new five-year contract. Fightful Select adds that the 33-year-old negotiated the deal with WWE officials, along with Paragon Talent Agency's Steve Kaye and Dean Muhtadi, fka Mojo Rawley.

Bliss put ink to paper on Saturday to finalize her new contract. She then flew into Indianapolis that same day for the PLE. Royal Rumble rehearsals were held on Friday night, but Bliss obviously was not there. The other competitors were not aware of Alexa's involvement until she arrived on the day of the show.

Sources have now confirmed that WWE Shop began preparing merchandise for Bliss' eventual return a few weeks back when she was being discussed for various creative plans. It appears both sides knew there was a good chance of Bliss making an imminent return, even when internal reports claimed otherwise.

WWE extended Bliss' last long-term deal to make up for injury time. Word previously came down on how Bliss and her team wanted a new deal, reportedly with better pay and other terms, while the company wanted her to continue on her previous deal as she was paid while on hiatus. With that said, even if a new contract was not reached, Bliss would have had time remaining on her previous deal.

Alexa Bliss set for WWE RAW return

Alexa Bliss has not appeared on WWE RAW since January 2023. Now that she's back in action from a lengthy hiatus, the mother-of-one is rumored to return on tonight's live RAW.

Bliss is set to be a member of the RAW roster now that she's back, according to PWInsider. Officials have not confirmed Alexa for tonight's post-Royal Rumble RAW in Cleveland, but she is expected to appear.

Bliss' last one-on-one match was a loss to Bianca Belair at the Rumble in January 2023. Her last RAW match was a DQ loss to Belair more than three weeks before their Rumble title match.

