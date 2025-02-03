Major update on Lilly and Alexa Bliss following WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Universe was surprised several times during the 38th annual Royal Rumble on Saturday. Most notably, one of the bigger returns of the night saw Alexa Bliss make her comeback amid concerning rumors. Bliss wasn't alone, and now some new details have been revealed about Bliss and her sinister sidekick, Lilly.

WWE's Five Feet of Fury entered the Women's Royal Rumble at #21. Bliss carried her doll Lilly to the ring with her and went at it with other superstars for 11:01 before Liv Morgan made her the 12th elimination. Bliss had zero eliminations of her own in the Royal Rumble opener.

The comeback happened just one day after reports on Bliss and officials being so far apart on financial terms, that a new contract may not be reached, which would have potentially sent the 33-year-old into free agency or AEW. It turns out this information was not accurate unless a deal was reached at the last minute. Sources did report that Bliss' return was a late decision as she reportedly ended up replacing Shotzi.

Lilly's upgraded look was a topic of discussion among fans coming out of the Rumble. Jason Baker of Callosum Studios took to X to reveal that he helped the company with Bliss' return. The longtime friend and collaborator to Bray Wyatt noted that two of his colleagues, Sandy Mimpson, and Ambria Pierson, worked with the WWE creative writing team to help with Bliss' new look and Lilly's upgrades, touted as "her new glow-up" by Baker. This is the first confirmation of WWE actually planning changes to the characters.

Baker, who has worked on many of Wyatt's props, masks, and storyline ideas, along with horror icon Tom Savini, also revealed how he and Bliss have formed a strong friendship. The co-creator of The Fiend also included a backstage photo from the Royal Rumble, where Bliss' return caused a bit of a stir backstage.

"…and this a friendship that’ll never, ever end. [red circle emoji] Thanks Alexa Bliss for letting me and @SandyMimpson make your return jacket and skirt. (Me, Ambria Pierson, & the WWE creative team also helped Lilly w/ her new glow up)," Jason Baker wrote with the photo below.

Bliss has been confirmed to be a part of the RAW brand moving forward. WWE Shop has released new merchandise for Lilly and Bliss, who paid tribute to Wyatt and The Fiend on her Rumble return gear.

Alexa Bliss thanks WWE fans

Alexa Bliss is officially back in World Wrestling Entertainment after a two-year hiatus that included her maternity leave. She took to X tonight with a photo from the Royal Rumble and sent a message to her fans.

"Thank you. Love you all [heart emoji]," Alexa Bliss wrote.

Bliss has not wrestled a standard non-Rumble match since January 28, 2023. She failed to dethrone then-champion Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble 2023 PLE that night.

