Major new update on Britt Baker's status with AEW - Reports

Fans continue to debate the AEW status of Britt Baker. The real-life dentist has had a turbulent past year, with injuries and a suspension getting in the way of any potential push. Baker has also been the subject of internal drama and rumors. Sources are now revealing details on Britt's backstage situation and contract.

DMD Baker has been on another hiatus to film projects since beating Penelope Ford in mid-November. She took nine months away for multiple injuries and then returned in July 2024. But since then, Baker has had two brief hiatuses, plus a two-week suspension, and there's no word on when she will return from the current break.

AEW and Baker have not confirmed any status-related updates, but Sportskeeda Wrestling's Backstage Pass recently revealed WWE is interested in picking her up if she enters free agency, but they do not expect her to be available any time soon.

Baker is not done with AEW as of now, but there are a lot of questions surrounding her future. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes how there's a belief that Britt's AEW contract still has "a few years" left before it expires, and it's not clear if Tony Khan will want to re-sign her. New details on Baker's backstage heat were also revealed, indicating that things have not waned.

AEW has not been actively using Baker, and word is that there are still internal issues stemming from the behind-the-scenes situation she had with MJF and girlfriend Alicia Atout last year, which was detailed in a leaked backstage report. Furthermore, sources seemingly confirmed rumors that some of the women's division talents still have animosity towards Baker due to previous private issues.

A recent PWTorch report on Baker's All Elite status was exaggerated and blown up into Baker allegedly being done with AEW and leaving the company, which is not true, and was never said in the original aforementioned report, according to The Observer. Today's update also confirms a previous report on how Baker's split from Adam Cole a while back has nothing to do with her current debacle.

Sources are discussing the Britt Baker-AEW situation, but word is that none of the key people involved will talk publicly. It was noted that the 2022 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner is still signed but not being used, and that everything else comes down to Tony Khan, and when he wants to bring her back for a storyline.

Britt Baker and Adam Cole were an item from 2017 to 2024. Cole confirmed in October 2024 that the wrestling couple was no more, but they have remained friends.

Konnan recently accused Baker of cheating on Cole during an episode of his Keepin' It 100 podcast. The 33-year-old took to X to deny the claim:

"I understand we as performers are expected to have thick skin through opinions and lies we read about ourselves, but spreading lies about my personal life is just low, weird, and something I won’t tolerate. I’ve never cheated on anyone in my life. #TellYourSource," Britt Baker wrote.

Adam Cole and Britt Baker teamed up twice in AEW. Dynamite on January 19, 2022, opened with the Pennsylvania natives defeating Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander. Their next All Elite match came during Dynamite on May 31, 2023, when they defeated Chris Jericho and Saraya in the main event.

