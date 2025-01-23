WWE's position over potentially signing Britt Baker revealed following AEW controversy (Exclusive)

Britt Baker has been in the headlines in wrestling and not for the right reasons. There are rumors suggesting that her AEW tenure is coming to a close after six years and WWE's stance on potentially signing her has been revealed.

On WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC discussed the future of the former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, who has reportedly been cast aside by Tony Khan and isn't expected to be utilized any time soon. This is following a backstage incident that seemingly was the straw that broke the camel's back. However, JoeyVotes pointed out that there are conflicting reports on just how bad that incident really was, with some backstage in AEW stating that it wasn't as bad as it was being reported.

Regarding WWE and Britt Baker, JoeyVotes stated that backstage sources within the sports entertainment juggernaut said there would definitely be interest in signing the former AEW Women's World Champion if she happens to be available. However, the Stamford-based company is not expecting her to be free from her contract anytime soon.

Konnan said Britt Baker's rival was going to get into a fistfight with her

Wrestling legend Konnan said that when he was backstage in AEW, Britt Baker did not even introduce herself or acknowledge his presence. However, he insisted that this wasn't the reason why he was critical of her.

On Keepin' it 100, Konnan described Baker as "toxic". He also revealed that Thunder Rosa told him that she was about to get into a fistfight with the 33-year-old, presumably during their AEW Women's World Championship feud.

"At the end of the day, nobody wanted to work with her. Thunder Rosa was definitely gonna get into a fist fight with her because she told me so, okay? Maybe cooler heads prevaled, maybe—if she said it to me, she said it to somebody else, so maybe they went in there and calmed the tension down. But I think this is something that any veteran can tell you: when you go into a dressing room and the younger wrestlers don't shake your hand or at least, you know, that's heat. And when I was there, [Baker] never shook my hand, she never introduced herself, she never said hi. That's not the reason I bust her; the reason was, she was very toxic," Konnan said. [From 03:17 to 03:55]

For her part, Baker shared a clip on her Instagram story of a podcast that tells people to "let them gossip about you" - seemingly in response to the rumors about her possible AEW exit.

