Britt Baker seemingly reacts to backstage rumors about her AEW future

Britt Baker was an instrumental part of AEW's initial success. She is a former AEW Women's World Champion. Additionally, The D.M.D. was one of Tony Khan's most dependable names. Unfortunately, those days now feel like a fever dream because recent reports suggest the relationship between the two has taken a blow.

The Doctor was on a hiatus for several months due to her injury and health-related issues last year. After she made her return at Forbidden Door 2024, she locked horns with names such as Mercedes Mone, Hikaru Shida, and more. However, Britt Baker has not been seen on any of the company's shows since her bout with Penelope Ford in November 2024. The reason for her absence was unknown until recently when rumors surfaced that Tony Khan is not interested in booking her anymore.

Trending

Baker is reportedly hard to work with. Furthermore, it is rumored that she will leave the company soon.

The 33-year-old seemingly responded to these allegations on her Instagram stories by sharing a reel of a conversation between podcaster Jay Shetty and author Mel Robbins. In this interaction, Robbins talked about how to deal with being the subject of gossip.

Check out the screengrab below:

Britt Baker shared this clip on her IG stories amid her AEW departure rumors. [Image via Baker's IG stories]

Britt Baker and her long-time boyfriend, Adam Cole, broke up last year

The Doctor and former WWE star Adam Cole were in a relationship from 2017 until their breakup last year. Interestingly, in an interview with The Takedown on SI in October 2024, the former NXT Champion stated that even though he and Baker were no longer together, they were still close friends.

"We are no longer a couple. But when I say that we both still love each other and are still friends and still so supportive of each other, that could not be more true," Cole said. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]

It will be interesting to see if The D.M.D. returns to AEW TV in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback