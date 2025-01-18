"Love you" - Adam Cole, Deonna Purrazzo, and more AEW stars pay tribute to a former champion

Several immensely talented wrestlers have graced AEW over the past six years. One of them was Jay Briscoe of the Briscoe Brothers. Unfortunately, he died on January 17, 2023, in a car crash. At the time of his death, the former ROH World Champion was only 38 years old.

On his second death anniversary, thousands of fans across the globe paid tribute to Jay Briscoe. He was liked and respected by his colleagues. Several former and current AEW stars, such as Matt Hardy, Cash Wheeler, Deonna Purrazzo, Adam Cole, and more, took to their X accounts to remember him on his death anniversary.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Several stars paid tribute to the deceased Jay Briscoe. [Images via stars' X]

AEW star Mark Briscoe on his brother Jay Briscoe

During an interview with Adam Barnard of Foundation Radio in October 2024, former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe stated that his late brother was one of the most believable professional wrestlers ever.

The AEW star also said that Jay was at a different level altogether when it came to in-ring abilities.

"I think Jay Briscoe was the most believable, credible professional wrestler, maybe ever. I mean, there’s guys that you could put on that level, but for somebody that I… He really makes me think this is real. There’s nothing that’s not legit about this when you look at Jay Briscoe. And that’s just something that I can try my best. And sometimes I can do it with a good deal of success. But I can never do it on the level that he could," he said. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

Jay Briscoe is best known for his time in Ring of Honor. There, he won the ROH World Championship twice, the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship once (with Bully Ray and Mark Briscoe), and the ROH World Tag Team Championship a record-breaking 13 times (with Mark Briscoe).

