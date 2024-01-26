Mark Briscoe posts a touching message on his late brother Jay Briscoe’s birthday 

Jay Briscoe, one-half of the Briscoe Brothers, passed away on January 17, 2023, in a car accident. AEW star Mark Briscoe recently shared a heartfelt message to his brother on his birthday.

The Briscoes were one of the most popular tag teams in the world, with their fame engulfing all of the wrestling world. The stars were former ROH, IWGP, and IMPACT Tag Team Champions. They also put on some classic bouts against AEW tag team FTR. Last year, Jay passed away in a car accident, leaving the wrestling world shocked and heartbroken.

Mark recently took to Twitter and remembered his late brother on his birthday. Jay Briscoe would have turned 40 years old on January 25, 2024.

"Happy birthday dawg! My life-long partner, brother, best friend, worst enemy, and the Jimi Hendrix of this pro rasslin’ sh*t! Love you dawg, blow all them candles out in one good shot up there #demboys," Mark Briscoe shared.

Matt Hardy names the trio of the Hardy Boys and Mark Briscoe

Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Mark Briscoe recently formed a tag team. The three veteran tag team wrestlers wanted to go after the Trios Titles and decided to team up together.

While speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, he talked about going after the AEW Trios World Championship and named their team Brethren.

“The Brethren formed last week, and I hope Mark likes the name. I just came up with it on the spot. That’s pretty much a shoot, pretty much reality. Mark and Jay, their favorite tag team, before they got into wrestling, were The Hardys. So without The Hardys, you don’t get The Briscoes [...] Maybe we can procure some trios gold down the road. We look great together, and I like Mark. I like Mark a lot as a pro wrestler and as a person. So we are very graciously allowing him to be our trios partner," Hardy said.

On the January 3 taping of Rampage, Briscoe teamed up with the Hardy Boys to defeat Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade.

