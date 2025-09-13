Britt Baker, Mercedes Mone and and many others react to top AEW name’s new look

Professional wrestling figures from AEW and elsewhere, including Britt Baker, Mercedes Mone and The Bella Twins, have reacted to an All Elite Wrestling broadcast personality sporting a new look. The individual in question, Renee Paquette, has been signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion since 2022. &quot;The Remarkable&quot; Renee Paquette has been a staple of AEW television since her debut in the company almost three years ago on Dynamite. She appears regularly on the company's programming as one of its foremost interviewers, and has worked alongside many of the promotion's top names, including Men's World Champion Hangman Page, Women's World Champion Toni Storm, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, MJF, The Hurt Syndicate, Kris Statlander, and many more. Paquette was on duty this week in Philadelphia for Wednesday Night Dynamite. Days after the show, a few hours earlier, Renee took to Instagram to share a photograph of her latest hair-do, proclaiming her feelings for her bob-cut in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaquette's post garnered positive and complimentary reactions from fans and peers alike, including AEW figures such as Britt Baker, Mercedes Mone, Harley Cameron, Penelope Ford, Rebel and Karen Jarrett, MLP's Gisele Shaw, and even WWE legends The Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki.Check out a screenshot of some of their comments under Paquete's IG post BELOW:Reactions to Renee Paquette's bob-cut [Source : Instagram]Renee Paquette's husband gained a new ally on AEW televisionRenee Paquette has been married to Jon Moxley since 2017. The One True King of All Elite Wrestling has been a menace to the company's locker-room even after losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at All In : Texas. Since the blockbuster stadium show, Mox has had to watch his back for Darby Allin, who has his sights set on the original Death Rider and is scheduled to battle him in a Coffin Match at All Out : Toronto later this month. The face-painted daredevil went after The Purveyor of Violence this week on Dynamite, and at one point seemed to have the former World Champion at his mercy. However, he was blindsided by a hooded assailant who revealed himself to be Daniel Garcia. The former TNT Champion battered Allin and stomped the latter's head onto a steel chair, evidently joining forces with Mox and The Death Riders. Daniel Garcia joins The Death Riders [Source: AEW's X profile]Moxley and Garcia will team up this Saturday on Collision to take on Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly of Paragon.